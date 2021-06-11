Pentagon to send $ 150 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon on Friday announced plans to send Ukraine $ 150 million in military aid that will include counter-artillery radar, counter-drone technology and electronic warfare equipment, Reuters reports.

Why is this important: The movement comes as tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine and a few days before a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go back: In 2014, the Russian government invaded and seized Ukraine’s Crimea region, supporting a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine that left more than 14,000 dead.

In recent months, Ukraine and Russia have fired at each other amid increased fighting in the Donbass region of Ukraine. In what it called a defensive operation, Russia amassed troops on its border with Ukraine and in Crimea, according to Reuters.

Details: The new funds, already committed by Congress, are in addition to the $ 125 million already earmarked for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said the aid includes capabilities “to improve the lethality, command and control and situational awareness of Ukrainian forces,” according to Reuters.

The United States will also provide training and equipment to strengthen Ukrainian Air Force bases.

The big picture: Biden reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday that he defend the sovereignty of Ukraine.

A Ukraine defense memo leaked in April revealed that Russia was holding last-minute military exercises near the Black Sea commercial shipping lanes that threaten to strangle Ukraine’s economy, Report by Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu of Axios.

