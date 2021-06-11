Pentagon to send $ 150 million in military aid to Ukraine
The Pentagon on Friday announced plans to send Ukraine $ 150 million in military aid that will include counter-artillery radar, counter-drone technology and electronic warfare equipment, Reuters reports.
Why is this important: The movement comes as tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine and a few days before a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Go back: In 2014, the Russian government invaded and seized Ukraine’s Crimea region, supporting a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine that left more than 14,000 dead.
-
In recent months, Ukraine and Russia have fired at each other amid increased fighting in the Donbass region of Ukraine. In what it called a defensive operation, Russia amassed troops on its border with Ukraine and in Crimea, according to Reuters.
Details: The new funds, already committed by Congress, are in addition to the $ 125 million already earmarked for Ukraine.
-
The Pentagon said the aid includes capabilities “to improve the lethality, command and control and situational awareness of Ukrainian forces,” according to Reuters.
-
The United States will also provide training and equipment to strengthen Ukrainian Air Force bases.
The big picture: Biden reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday that he defend the sovereignty of Ukraine.
-
A Ukraine defense memo leaked in April revealed that Russia was holding last-minute military exercises near the Black Sea commercial shipping lanes that threaten to strangle Ukraine’s economy, Report by Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu of Axios.
More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Source link