Pentagon: no American troops will be punished for deadly strike in Kabul, decides Pentagon chief – Times of India
WASHINGTON: None of the soldiers involved in a botched drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, who killed 10 civilians will face any kind of punishment, the Pentagon said Monday.
The Pentagon acknowledged in September that the last US drone strike before US troops withdrew from Afghanistan the previous month was a tragic mistake that killed civilians, including seven children, after initially saying it was necessary to ‘prevent an attack by the Islamic State group on the troops.
A subsequent high-level investigation into the episode found no violation of the law, but failed to fully exonerate those involved, saying such decisions should be left to the commanders.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who had left the final say on any administrative action, such as reprimands or demotions, to two senior commanders, endorsed their recommendation not to punish anyone. The two officers, General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Chief of Army Central Command, and General. Richard D. Clarke, chief of the Special Operations Command, found no reason to penalize the military involved in the strike, said John F. Kirby, chief spokesperson for the Pentagon.
“What we have seen here is a breakdown in the process and execution of procedural events, not the result of negligence, not the result of misconduct, not the result of poor leadership.” Kirby told reporters.
In two decades of war against obscure enemies like al-Qaida and the Islamic State, the US military has accidentally killed hundreds if not thousands of civilians in war zones like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia. And while the military from time to time accepts responsibility for an airstrike or ground raid that harms civilians, it rarely holds some people responsible.
The most significant recent exception to this trend was in 2016, when the Pentagon sanctioned at least a dozen military personnel for their role in an airstrike in October 2015 against a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, which left 42 dead. But none have been the subject of criminal charges.
“This decision is shocking,” said Steven kwon, founder and president of Nutrition & Education International, the Californian humanitarian organization that employed Zemari Ahmadi, the driver of a white Toyota sedan that was struck by the American drone. “How can our military falsely take the lives of 10 precious Afghans and hold no one accountable in any way?” ”
