Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; uncertain timing

WASHINGTON (AP) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin swears he “won’t let the grass grow under our feet” as the department begins implementing new vaccine and testing guidelines. But Pentagon officials scrambled at the end of the week to figure out how to implement and enforce the changes in the vast military population, and which National Guard and Reserve troops would be affected by the orders.

The Pentagon now has two separate missions involving President Joe Biden’s announcement on Thursday to increase COVID-19 vaccines in the federal workforce. The Department of Defense must develop plans to make the vaccine mandatory for the military and put in place new requirements for federal workers who will either have to attest to a COVID-19 vaccination or face frequent testing and travel restrictions.

Austin said on Friday the department would act quickly, but added that it couldn’t predict how long that will take. He said he planned to consult with medical professionals as well as heads of the military service.

Any plan to make the vaccine mandatory will require a waiver signed by Biden, as the Food and Drug Administration has yet to give the vaccine its final and formal approval. Under federal law, the requirement to offer individuals the choice to accept or reject the use of an emergency vaccine can only be waived by the president, “only if the president determines in writing that complying with such a requirement is not in the interest of the nation. Security.”

Mandating the vaccine before FDA approval is likely to spark opposition from opponents of the vaccine and lead the military into political debates over what has become a very controversial issue in America.

Military commanders, however, also struggled to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated recruits during the early parts of basic training across departments to prevent infections. So, for some, a warrant could make training and housing less complicated.

Military service members are already required to obtain up to 17 different vaccines, depending on where they are based in the world. Some vaccines are specific to certain regions. Military officials said the pace of vaccines has increased across the force, with some units seeing nearly 100% of their members being vaccinated.

According to the Pentagon, more than a million military personnel are fully immunized and 233,000 others have received at least one injection. There are approximately 2 million soldiers on active duty, guard and reserve.

A vaccination warrant will also raise questions about whether the military services will release troops who refuse the vaccine.

National Guard officials said initial guidelines suggest Guard troops who initially refuse the vaccine once it is mandatory will receive advice from medical staff. If they still refuse, they would be ordered to take it, and failure to do so could result in administrative or punitive action.

Guard officials said on Friday leaders were still making legal recommendations on which citizen soldiers would be affected by the new requirements and which would not. Officials said it looked like most of the Guard would eventually need to be vaccinated, when it becomes mandatory.

Federal active duty guard troops would receive the vaccine in their units wherever deployed, and others would receive it when they showed up for their monthly exercise weekend or annual training. The system, Guard officials said, would look like any other vaccine requirement.

Members of the guard who are on active duty in the state would not be subject to the requirement initially because they are subject to state laws. But once they went back to a monthly exercise, the order would apply to them. Guard officials spoke of the new vaccination process on condition of anonymity, as procedures are still being finalized.

While the death toll from COVID-19 in the military has remained low – largely attributed to the age and health of the force – cases of the virus have increased.

As of this week, there have been more than 208,600 cases of COVID-19 among members of the U.S. military. Of these, more than 1,800 were hospitalized and 28 died.

Earlier this year, the number of cases and hospitalizations had increased relatively small and steadily, and the death toll had stalled at 26 for more than two and a half months. In recent weeks, the totals have skyrocketed. The number of cases has increased by more than 3,000 in the past week alone, and people hospitalized have increased by 36. Two Navy sailors also died last week.