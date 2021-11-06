World
pentagon: China embarks on biological activities with potential dual-use applications: Pentagon – Times of India
WASHINGTON: China has engaged in biological activities with potential dual-use applications, raising concerns about its compliance with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), Pentagon said in its recent report.
Studies conducted at military medical institutions in the PRC have discussed the identification, testing and characterization of various families of potent toxins with dual-use applications, according to the Pentagon report Military and Security Development Involving the Republic. People’s Republic of China, 2021.
Based on the information available, the United States cannot certify that Beijing has met its obligations under the CAC due to concerns about China’s research into pharmaceutical agents (PBAs) and toxins. with potential dual-use applications, the 192-page report says.
He also said that China is investing in and increasing the number of its land, sea and air nuclear delivery platforms and building the necessary infrastructure to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces.
Beijing is also supporting this expansion by increasing its plutonium production and separation capacity by building fast breeder reactors and reprocessing facilities.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving China was released on Wednesday. China has long viewed the United States as a competitor and characterized its view of strategic competition in terms of rivalry between powerful nation-states, as well as the clash of opposing systems, according to the report.
