Pentagon chief visits Somalia ahead of expected troop cuts

The Shababs have launched specific new threats against Americans in East Africa – and even the United States – in recent months. Earlier this month, veteran CIA paramilitary officer killed in action in Somalia. After a hiatus this year, Shabab fighters have stepped up a campaign of car bombs in Somalia, US counterterrorism and intelligence officials have said.

Security inside Somalia is increasingly difficult despite a concerted campaign of US drone strikes and US-backed ground raids against Shabab fighters over the past two years, according to a report released Wednesday by inspectors general of the defense and state departments and the US agency. for international development.

“Despite many years of sustained Somali, American and international counterterrorism pressure, the terrorist threat in East Africa has not worsened,” the assessment concludes. “Shabab retains freedom of movement in many parts of southern Somalia and has demonstrated its ability and intention to attack outside the country, including targeting US interests.”

Several worrying signs point to the Shabab seeking to expand its deadly operations well beyond a home base and attack Americans wherever it can – threats that have prompted 46 U.S. drone strikes so far this year. year to try to extinguish the plotters. Last year there were 63 drone strikes, almost all against Shabab militants, and a few against a branch of the Islamic State.

In recent years, the Shabab, which according to US intelligence analysts has between 5,000 and 10,000 combatants, has lost many towns and villages it once controlled. Despite a record number of US drone strikes, the group has evolved into a more agile and deadly organization, carrying out large-scale attacks against civilian and military targets across Somalia and in neighboring countries.

“Overall, the withdrawal of US troops will give Shabab a boost, improving its already advantageous position in the conflict, while weakening the government’s ability to counter the group or improve its ability to do so,” he said. said Tricia Bacon, Somalia Specialist at the American University of Washington and former Counterterrorism Analyst at the State Department.

Even some of Mr. Trump’s staunchest Republican allies in Congress have warned of deep downsizing in Somalia.