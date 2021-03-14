World
Pentagon chief sees Asian relations as deterrent against China – Times of India
HONOLULU: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was traveling to Asia to strengthen military cooperation with US allies and promote “credible deterrence” against China.
Austin started out via Hawaii, headquarters of the U.S. military command for the Indo-Pacific region, his first overseas visits as Head of the Pentagon.
“It’s all about alliances and partnerships,” he told reporters on the trip, which will include meetings with key allies in Tokyo, New Delhi and Seoul.
“It is also about building capacity,” he added, recalling that if the United States focused on the anti-jihadist struggle in the Middle East, China was modernizing its army at high speed.
“This competitive advantage that we had has eroded,” he said. “We still maintain this advantage. We will increase this advantage in the future.”
“Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans … to be able to offer a credible deterrent to China or to anyone who wants to confront the United States,” he added.
Lloyd will be joined in Tokyo and Seoul by Secretary of State Antony blink.
“One of the things the secretary of state and I want to do is start building those alliances,” he said. “It’s more about listening and learning, getting their point of view.”
This tour in Asia of the heads of diplomacy and defense of the United States follows an unprecedented summit of the “Quad”, an informal alliance born in the 2000s to counterbalance a rising China.
Blinken will join President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Anchorage on March 18 with their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.
The Alaskan talks will be the first between the powers since Yang met Blinken’s hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo in Hawaii in June – a setting also far removed from the glare of national capitals.
The Biden administration has generally supported China’s tougher approach initiated by the former president Donald trump, but also insisted that it can be more effective by strengthening alliances and seeking close ways to cooperate on priorities such as climate change.
