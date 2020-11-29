Pennsylvania High Court dismisses election contesting lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court on Saturday night dismissed a lower court order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests in its Nov. 3 ballot in the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden. victory in the state of the battlefield.

The State Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the three day old order, claiming that the underlying lawsuit was filed months after a deadline expired in Pennsylvania’s extensive year-old postal ballot law to challenge it.

The judges also commented on the trial’s astounding demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively.

“They did not allege that even a single mail-in ballot was fraudulently cast or counted,” Judge David Wecht wrote in a concurring opinion.

State Attorney General, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the court’s decision “another victory for democracy.”

President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have meanwhile repeatedly and baselessly claimed Democrats forged mail-in ballots to steal the election from Trump. Biden defeated Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in 2016.

the one week trial, led by US Republican Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania, had challenged the state’s mail-in ballot law as unconstitutional.

As a remedy, Kelly and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either reject the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law – most of them by Democrats – or to erase the results of the ballots. elections and to lead the state’s Republican-controlled legislature toward choose Pennsylvania’s presidential voters.

In any case, this demand – on state lawmakers to choose Pennsylvania’s presidential voters – flies in the face of nearly a century-old state law that already grants the power to choose voters. to the state popular vote, Wecht wrote.

While the two high court Republicans joined the five Democrats in opposing the appeals, they parted ways with the Democrats by suggesting that the underlying allegations of the trial – that the postal voting law of the l State could violate the constitution – deserve consideration.

Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, elected Republican in 2009, issued the order on Wednesday to suspend certification of any remaining contests, apparently including contests for Congress.

It didn’t seem to affect the presidential race since a day earlier Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, had certified Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Wolf quickly appealed McCullough’s decision to the state Supreme Court, saying there was no “conceivable justification” for it.

The dismissal of the lawsuit comes after Republicans lost a wave of legal challenges introduced by the Trump campaign and its GOP allies filed in Pennsylvania state and federal courts.

Friday a Philadelphia Federal Court of Appeal categorically rejected the latest Trump campaign effort to challenge the state’s election results.

In that trial, Trump’s campaign complained that his observers were unable to review the mail-in ballots as they were being processed in two Democratic strongholds, Philadelphia and Allegheny County. , home to Pittsburgh.

Trump’s lawyers have vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court despite judges’ assessment that “the campaign’s claims are baseless.”

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter