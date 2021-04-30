Pence praises Trump in first post-White House speech

The daily beast

Melina Mara / Getty In his first joint speech to Congress, President Joe Biden decided to sell off one of the most liberal agendas in generations by nodding to the bipartisanship that he and his entourage insists that it has been its brand for over 40 years. While Biden’s first speech was light on political news and surprise announcements, he anchored the new administration in a populist sales pitch, arguing for the passage of his $ 2 trillion spending plans: The American Jobs plan – an infrastructure bill that Biden called “the biggest jobs plan since World War II” – and the newly introduced U.S. plan for families, which would guarantee four years of additional public education for every American. well-paying jobs – jobs Americans can raise their families on, ”Biden said. A presidential speech before a joint session of Congress is the best chance for the leader of the free world to get a “mic d rop” announcing a major political proposal with as large an audience as possible. President Barack Obama has announced “cancer of the moon”. President George W. Bush has linked Iraq, Iran and North Korea to the fight against global terrorism in his “axis of evil” speech. President Lyndon Johnson has launched a “war on poverty”. Biden’s proposals were equally ambitious; he just didn’t give his diary a big nickname. The address – spoken in a low voice in a largely empty room – was instead laden with national proposals that are, at least according to polls, very popular among American voters: infrastructure, closing tax loopholes for the rich, family leave. paid for each new parent. It wasn’t until later in Biden’s remarks that he touched on more sensitive issues like police reform and the insurgency on Capitol Hill. legislation, including the negotiation of prescription drug prices. But the remarks attempted to shield Biden from the Republican charge that he is beholden to the most left-wing members of his party. “Sometimes I have arguments with my friends in the Democratic Party – I think you should be able to become a billionaire and a millionaire,” Biden said, in a line that was not in his prepared remarks. But pay your fair share. ” The speech was not without victory rounds, particularly on the pandemic, which raged as Biden took the reins of the federal government in January. The “dose of hope” that COVID vaccines have offered Americans, suggesting that ‘He “inherited a nation in crisis” from former President Trump. “The worst pandemic in a century,” Biden said. “The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Great Depression. civil war. Now, after just 100 days, I can report back to the nation: America is on the move again. ”He noted that when he was sworn in, less than 1% of the elderly were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Today, 100 days later, nearly 70% of the elderly are fully protected. And 220 million people have received at least one injection, but he suggested there was more work to do. do on the economy, the aging of the country’s infrastructure system, the climate change crisis and racial injustice. On the economy, Biden touted his “American Jobs Plan” as a “one-generation investment in America itself”. He said it would help millions of people get back to work and rebuild the country’s outdated infrastructure. And he claimed that nearly 90% of the jobs created by his plan would not require a college degree. “The American Jobs Plan is a blue collar plan to build America,” Biden said. passage – if he ever succeeds. And in the meantime, more than 9 million people in the United States are still unemployed. Biden: George Floyd’s death was “ a murder in the light of day ” On climate change, Biden also highlighted his infrastructure plan, claiming its plan would put engineers and construction workers in jobs to build more energy efficient buildings and homes, electricians in jobs installing 500,000 vehicle charging stations along the country’s roads, and farmers planting cover crops that would reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The jobs plan will be guided by a principle, ”Biden said. “Buy American.” But again, there are a number of difficult issues for Democrats to solve in Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan, even if they don’t need a single GOP vote to adopt it using the special reconciliation process. Democrats are divided over some of the tax increases Biden has offered to pay in part for the program, and individual members have a number of issues they want to address in particular ways. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said Wednesday night. “We now have the opportunity to make real progress.” However, aside from imploring Congressional Democrats to “find consensus” with Congressional Republicans – as well as imploring Americans to “restore trust with law enforcement” and “eradicate systemic racism in crime “justice system” —Biden didn’t seem to offer any real breakthroughs on an issue that continues to fracture the nation. The president’s bipartisan brand has been cultivated for decades in the Senate in conjunction with Republicans. He was again polite during his two terms as vice president when he took charge of the tax cliff negotiations and allowed the GOP to make big tax cuts permanent. And even though Republicans in Congress called out Biden for not actually working with them on a $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief program, the American people viewed Biden’s plan as bipartisan. More than 40% of Republicans supported the measure. As Biden moves forward with another partisan proposal – this time his infrastructure plan – the president and his advisers rely on the bipartisan, blue-collar image of Joe to send the bill to his office. Usually filled with floor and gallery for a president’s first joint speech, Biden’s speech on Wednesday night was delivered to a significantly small crowd of around 200 in the room. It was more like the audience of a heated debate in the House than a State of the Union. (Technically, the president’s first joint speech is not considered a State of the Union, which the president is constitutionally obligated to deliver “from time to time.”) The speech comes more than two months later than presidents entrants traditionally make their first remarks at a joint session of Congress, a delay the White House has blamed on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the challenges inherent in planning a large indoor event during the early days of administration Biden opened his remarks by commenting on the unusual nature of Wednesday night’s debates. —Procedures he had watched in person 36 times during his decades in the US Senate and eight times as vice president. “While tonight’s setting is familiar, this gathering is very different,” Biden said, “a reminder of the extraordinary times we’re in.” COVID restrictions significantly limited who could attend Biden’s address, with only 30 senators, 40 members of the chamber, the chief justice of the supreme court, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the dean of the diplomatic corps and about thirty staff members authorized to speak. The usually crowded House gallery was rather lightly filled with around 60 additional Senators and Representatives. “Alley” during State of the Union speeches by dint of members trying to pass a moment in front of the President – a widely flouted that rule as Biden passed. A seat in the House chamber during a presidential speech would normally be one of the hottest tickets in town, but Congress Republicans were clearly indifferent to Biden’s speech – many of them offering ‘I have to wash my hair’ type excuses. Greg Pence (R-IN), brother of former Vice President Mike Pence who accused Biden of not offering “an iota of bipartisan collaboration,” begged for a Lincoln Day dinner. Representative Nancy Mace (RS.C.), one of several Republicans who attacked Biden for “lack of two-party politics” in promoting his infrastructure and tax plans, cited plans in her district. (Those plans apparently included posting the address live and implying that Biden usually didn’t stay awake that late). Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL), who pledged in his latest re-election campaign "to be a bipartisan lawmaker", said he had already made plans. Tom Cotton (R-AR), at least, was more blunt in his opposition to attending the speech, despite the call for "compromise and bipartisanship" by passing legislation last month. "Ha," he told Punchbowl last week as he got into an elevator. "No comment." Of the Republicans who showed up, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was perhaps the most interested in making a splash. At one point during the speech, she loudly unfolded a thermal blanket and draped it over her lap. No one seemed to pay much attention to the stunt: Biden himself insisted on remaining on the House floor for nearly 15 minutes after the speech, meeting as many members in attendance as he wanted. 