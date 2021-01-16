World
Pence congratulates Harris and offers full cooperation in power transition – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Outgoing United States Vice president Mike Pence called his future successor Kamala harris to congratulate her and offer her full cooperation in the transition of power, according to several media reports.
However, there was no communication between the President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe biden, which is unprecedented in recent memory.
“Vice president Mike pence phoned Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday to congratulate her and offer her belated aid – filling a leadership role almost abdicated by President Trump, who plans to leave the capital shortly before Joseph R Biden is sworn in Jr next week ”, the New York Times reported.
Friday’s call was the first time Pence, 61, and Harris, 56, have had a one-on-one conversation since their vice-presidential debate in October last year. It was also the first direct contact between the two leaders since the presidential election on November 3.
The traditional face-to-face meeting between the outgoing president and the president-elect did not take place. The same goes for the outgoing vice-president and his successor.
In a rare departure from tradition, Trump announced that he would not attend Biden’s inauguration on January 6. Trump would quit the White House for its Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida just before the inauguration.
Although Trump has always refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election to Biden, he has promised that a “peaceful transition” of power will take place.
He was indicted on Wednesday for inciting the Capitol riot that stemmed from his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. The deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters, who tried unsuccessfully to block Congress from certifying Biden’s victory, resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.
Pence would attend the opening, new White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed.
“But beyond his intention to attend, which the president-elect certainly welcomes, I am not aware of any additional events he is attending,” Psaki told reporters on a conference call.
“No further conversations or conversations beyond that with Vice President-elect Harris that I’m aware of,” she said in response to another question.
According to the New York Times, Pence and his wife Karen may have Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff at the vice presidential residence ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday.
“But these plans remain uncertain, in part because security threats to the nation’s capital have made planning fluid,” the daily said.
