Pelosi will act against republican for Islamophobic remarks: Omar

The American MP of Somali origin says she is “very confident” that the Speaker of the House will take action against MP Lauren Boebert.

Representative of the United States Ilhan omar said she was confident House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would take “decisive action” in the coming days against Republican MP Lauren Boebert for Remarks about Omar who have been criticized as Islamophobic.

Omar’s comments on Sunday were the latest in a series of events sparked over a week ago when a video posted to Facebook showed Boebert speaking at an event and describing an interaction with Omar – a interaction Omar, an American Muslim of Somali descent, maintains never happened.

In the video, Boebert claimed that a Capitol Police officer approached her with “fear on his face” shortly before she boarded a House elevator and the doors close.

“I look to my left and there she is – Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine, ”says Boebert with a laugh.

Boebert’s comment that Omar wasn’t wearing a backpack was an apparent reference to her not carrying a bomb.

Quick reaction

The reaction to the video was swift.

A first-term lawmaker who vowed to defy Washington’s gun laws, Boebert apologized for the comments. But a phone call between the two women ended in resentment after Boebert showed no sign of remorse.

Democrats then called on the House to remove Boebert from his committee assignments for what they called anti-Muslim bigotry.

“I had a conversation with the speaker and am very confident that she will take decisive action next week,” Omar told CNN’s State of the Union.

“When I first came to Congress, I was afraid I wouldn’t be allowed to take an oath because there was a ban on the hijab. She promised me she would take care of it. She kept that promise. She made me another promise that she would take care of this. And I believe her.

There was no immediate comment from Pelosi or Boebert.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy defended Boebert last week, saying she apologized publicly and personally to Omar.

Omar did not say what action Pelosi might take.

Last month, the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives voted to formally reprimand Republican Congressman Paul Gosar for tweeting an animated video depicting him killing progressive Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio- Cortez.

It also deprived Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee duties earlier this year for past remarks supporting violence against Democrats.

Boebert, Gosar and Greene are all diehard conservatives and outspoken allies of former President Donald Trump.