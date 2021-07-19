Pegasus: Human Rights Laws Needed to Regulate Spyware

“Various parts of the United Nations human rights system, including my own office, have repeatedly raised serious concerns about the dangers of authorities using surveillance tools from various sources believed to promote public safety in order to to hack the phones and computers of persons journalistic activities, human rights monitoring or expression of dissent or political opposition, ”said High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in a declaration.

According to reports, the Pegasus data leak allegations that surfaced through a consortium of media organizations over the weekend suggest widespread and continued abuse of the software, which the manufacturers say is only intended to be used against criminals and terrorists.

The Pegasus malware infects electronic devices, allowing operators of the tool to get messages, photos and emails, record calls and even activate microphones, according to the consortium report. The leak contains a list of more than 50,000 phone numbers believed to belong to those identified as people of interest, by customers of the company behind Pegasus, including some governments.

“Indispensable role”

Surveillance software has been linked to the arrest, intimidation and even murder of journalists and human rights defenders, according to the senior UN official.

Surveillance reports also trigger fear and cause people to censor themselves.

“Journalists and human rights defenders play an indispensable role in our societies, and when silenced we all suffer,” she said, reminding all states that surveillance measures cannot be justified only in narrowly defined circumstances where they are necessary and proportionate to a legitimate objective. .

“Deep intrusions”

Since Pegasus spyware, “as well as those created by Candiru and others, allows extremely deep intrusions into people’s devices, which provides insight into all aspects of their lives,” said the chief of staff. rights, “their use can only be justified in the investigation of serious crimes and serious security threats.

While recent allegations about the use of Pegasus are even partly true, she has claimed that the “red line has been crossed over and over again with impunity.”

‘Due diligence’

Companies that develop and distribute surveillance technology have an obligation to avoid human rights abuses, she said, and they must take immediate action to mitigate and repair any damage caused by or to their products. they contribute, and exercise “human rights due diligence” to ensure that they no longer play a role in “such dire consequences” now or in the future.

States also have a duty to protect individuals from corporate violations of privacy rights, she added.

A key step in this direction is for states to legally require companies to fulfill their human rights responsibilities by becoming more transparent in the design and use of their products and by implementing place effective accountability mechanisms.

The key to better regulation

The reports also confirm “the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technologies and to ensure strict surveillance and authorization.”

Governments should not only immediately stop using surveillance technologies in a way that violates human rights, but also “take concrete steps” to protect themselves against such breaches of privacy by “regulating the distribution, use and export of surveillance technologies created by others, ”said the High Commissioner. mentionned.

Without regulatory frameworks that comply with human rights, Bachelet argued that there is “simply too much of a risk” that the tools can be used to intimidate critics and silence dissent.