pegasus: after Pegasus scandal, Israel steps up surveillance of cybertech exports
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Monday it was stepping up surveillance of cyber-exports – a move following a string of scandals involving an Israeli spyware company ONS Group. The ministry said countries purchasing Israeli cybertechnology should sign a declaration pledging to use the proceeds “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.” He said countries that violate the terms of service could be subject to sanctions, “including limiting the cybersystem and / or disconnecting it.”
The updated certificate would list in detail what qualifies as “terrorist acts” – such as attacks on people, public facilities, aircraft seizures, the release of dangerous substances – as well as “serious crimes” involving reference to those who justify a prison sentence of six years or more. It would also spell out prohibited uses – like targeting people for political affiliation or apps that violate that country’s privacy laws – for which Israel could revoke licenses and systems shut down.
The ad made no mention of NSO. But it came just days after it was revealed that 11 U.S. State Department employees had been hacked with it. ONS Spyware. The employees were all located in Uganda. It was the first known instance of NSO Group ‘s Pegasus spyware used against US officials. Last month the US Department of Commerce ONS blacklisted. Apple sued NSO last week over its pirating of iPhones and other Apple products. Facebook has filed a complaint over a similar claim that it broke into WhatsApp.
Pegasus allows its operator to access a target’s mobile phone, including contacts, text messages and real-time communications. NSO says it sells its technology to governments only to fight crime and terrorism. However, human rights groups and outside researchers said the company’s guarantees were insufficient. They say customers have abused Pegasus to keep an eye out for journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents from Mexico to Saudi Arabia. NSO declined to comment on the guidelines.
