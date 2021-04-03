Peers must disclose legal fees paid by foreign governments over security concerns

House of Lords – REX

Peers were asked to disclose legal fees paid by foreign governments after security concerns were raised, prompting MPs to do the same.

The reforms – which also cover whether their clients are companies controlled by foreign powers – go beyond the disclosure requirements of MPs in the House of Commons.

Last December, the rules were changed to require peers to disclose how much they are paid and the source of the payment if it is from a “foreign state” or an organization controlled by another country.

however, critics at the time pointed out that this rule excluded lawyers who sit in the Lords and could have clients with ties to foreign powers.

Now, as part of a further tightening of the rules, the House of Lords conduct committee has decided that there should be no exemptions from the rule after all.

A statement said: “The Committee concluded that the public interest in transparency in this area, which has been raised by the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee among other bodies, outweighs any obligation of confidentiality.

“It is therefore proposed that no exceptions to the transparency requirements be allowed.

“In contrast, the rules of the House of Commons state that Members of Parliament who hold a second job as a lawyer are required to disclose the names of their clients” unless this is contrary to a legal or established professional obligation to respect for private life or confidentiality “.

In practice, this means that confidentiality takes precedence over any obligation to disclose the names of MPs’ clients.

The House of Lords decided to act after the Intelligence and Security Committee said in its report on Russia that it was “notable that a number of members of the House of Lords have related business interests to Russia, or work directly for large Russian companies linked to the Russian state.

“These relationships must be carefully considered, given the potential of the Russian state to exploit them.”

The Committee added that it recognized the sensitive nature of some legal proceedings and therefore recommended that lawyers should only be required to disclose the identity of clients once the relationship has entered the public domain or after they have been paid (in whole or in part) for the work, regardless of which comes first.

The story continues

The change should be discussed by peers after the Easter holidays. Peers will be able to vote against the changes if they wish.

Last year, The Telegraph revealed how a peer – Lord Barker of Battle – was capable of earning £ 6million from a company linked to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin without declaring the sum to the authorities of the lords.

Lord Barker declared his post as “independent non-executive director of the EN + group” when entering the House of Lords Membership Register until February 2019, when he took a leave of absence.

The peer said that “only a very small proportion” of the £ 6million he was paid by EN +, which has ties to Putin’s ally Oleg Deripaska, that year was linked to the first two month of 2019 when he was an active peer.

He also said that “none of my compensation relates in any way to membership in the House of Lords.”