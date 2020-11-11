Peacekeeping is a double-edged sword

Credit: United Nations

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 11 (IPS) – UN peacekeeping dangerously overlooks the reality that peace operations have both unintended and negative consequences. Any interference in the politics and culture of a community can only create tensions between local and foreign peacebuilding practices.

Since its inception in 1948, peacekeeping and peacebuilding operations have been hailed by the international community as a effective and vital tool to stabilize countries ravaged by conflict and promote world peace. For ordinary citizens unaffected by such conflicts, peacekeeping is generally seen as a well-intentioned and necessary intervention to protect innocent civilians, prevent new conflicts, and aid in peacebuilding efforts.

Peacekeeping involves deployment of UN troops to support the implementation of a ceasefire or peace agreement during conflict, although they often oversee the overall peacemaking processes.

Peacebuilding aims to reduce the risk of a resumption of conflict by strengthen a state’s conflict management capacities and facilitate reconciliation. However, these efforts do not guarantee success or local acceptance. In fact, peacekeeping and peacebuilding can do more harm than good.

Implicit ethical messages behind peacekeeping

The role of United Nations peacekeeping missions in conflict-ravaged countries cannot be meaningfully considered without considering the implicit ethical messages that international officers, be they peacekeepers or administrative personnel, continue their attitudes and actions.

While implicit ethical messages ideally promote mutual respect and inter-group collaboration with local stakeholders in a given conflict, they often emphasize notions of privilege and power held by foreigners. Legal attitudes towards local citizens can manifest in the presence of armed guards, excessive leisure activities, and even modes of transportation.

For example, in Cambodia, the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) from 1991 to 1993 forged a disparate economic divide between expatriates and local non-UN employees. Outside of their mission, many international UNTAC officials spent their free time in hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, brothels and bars, which none of the residents could afford.

While these lifestyles did not directly affect the substantive work or agenda of the peacekeeping mission, they nonetheless acted as a lens through which local citizens, leaders, and stakeholder groups perceived the legitimacy of the mission itself.

In fact, this was particularly important when international UNTAC officials became increasingly associated with prostitution. The rampant rise in HIV / AIDS has seen the acronym of UNTAC ridiculed as “United Nations Transmission of AIDS in Cambodia”.

Other examples of the negative implicit ethical messages that can permeate peacekeeping missions are those of 1999-2002. United Nations Transitional Administration in East Timor (ATNUTO) and United United Nations Mission of Support in East Timor (MANUTO) from 2002 to 2005.

While the overarching agendas of these UN operations were peacebuilding and state-building, respectively, the practices adopted by program administrators and international officers signaled attitudes of privilege.

By housing UN officials in “floating hotels” and using the same headquarters as the previous Indonesian administration, an “us versus them” mentality was cemented between the luxurious and blatant lifestyles of foreigners and poverty. widespread experienced by the inhabitants.

Rather than integrating the inhabitants into a new post-conflict world, they have been continuously marginalized economically and culturally. Not only were locals limited to menial jobs, but they also faced the upheaval of conservative Catholic traditions in Timor-Leste, with foreigners increasing the demand for prostitution, pornography and less conservative clothing.

The implicit message that emerged from these socio-cultural clashes between the local and international spheres was that UN administrators were privileged and prioritized their own comfort over bottom-up state building and peace efforts.

This resulted in local resentment, criticism and frustration towards the foreign administration, some of which spoke out by damaging UNTAET vehicles.

The displacement of the “local” in the consolidation of peace

Current peacebuilding efforts tend to take a top-down approach to conflict resolution through statebuilding. State building focuses on improving the administrative capacity of the state to exercise authority and stability over its society.

It carries the implicit view that countries ravaged by conflict are “failed states” that need the help and support of outside countries to prevent further escalations of violence. This mentality is imperfect because it fails to involve and fully appreciate the totality of the local populations.

Without an awareness of the inherent cultural differences between local and expatriate communities, any peacekeeping operation will inevitably lead to local clashes and resentments. However, cultural awareness alone is insufficient to carry out successful peacebuilding operations. The content and substantive strategies of peacebuilding must also be localized and not imposed from outside.

Without taking a meaningful interest in the ideas and aggravations of local populations, the root causes of conflict cannot be addressed to achieve long-term peace. It is particularly important to allow the voices of diverse social groups to be heard, rather than allowing elites, or a single religious or ethnic group, to dominate peacebuilding discussions.

By creating platforms for an open dialogue between national actors, there is at least an opportunity for grievances to be shared and negotiated constructively. Without this dialogue, grievances are more likely to be exacerbated by statebuilding efforts that entrench some political groups or fail to truly understand the conflict in the first place.

For example, in 1991, the United Nations Observer Mission in El Salvador (ONUSAL), which was created to oversee the post-civil war agreements between the government of El Salvador and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, sought to reform the country’s armed forces, police and justice systems. , But the imposition of liberal economic governance frameworks has also anchored existing elite structures.

What destination now?

Instead of shifting the ‘local’ by conveying implicit assumptions that greater international intervention and top-down statebuilding are the only ways to initiate sustainable peace processes, the international community should find ways to empower – not silencing – local voices.

This does not mean, however, that we should idealize local actors, nor that they will face less difficulty or criticism in the methods they choose to resolve conflicts. But where local actors express their willingness to resolve conflicts, international resources must be purposefully mobilized to support local peacebuilding efforts and leadership.

Even when local actors resist conflict resolution efforts and continue to be belligerent, the international community should nonetheless take a bottom-up approach to understanding the socio-cultural, political and economic dimensions that underlie the conflict.

In order for the United Nations to maintain its legitimacy and its status as a leader in world peace, it must reassess its conventional approaches to peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

This article is published under a Creative Commons license and may be republished with attribution.

Source: Australian Institute of International Affairs

