Peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula The launch of THINK TANK 2022

World leaders launch new approaches to peace at 6th Rally of Hope Online – Saturday May 8, 2021

Washington, DC, May 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

PRESS RELEASE

6th Hop rallye Online:

World leaders spearhead new approaches to peace

THEME: Rally of Hope to support the peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula and the launch of THINK TANK 2022

Saturday May 8, 2021 (8:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. PST)

The 6th Rally of Hope, hosted by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), will be televised live from South Korea this Saturday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST, in the United States, and simultaneously in respective time zones around the world. .

This series of groundbreaking events caught the attention of millions around the world with a focus on world peace and the reunification of the Korean Peninsula. As an exciting next step, global leaders and influencers are joining forces to launch ‘Think Tank 2022’ – a global network of experts in all sectors and fields that will include ‘expert working groups’ linked to the seven UPF international associations.

“These expert working groups will develop a series of programs, including webinars, fact-finding visits, consultations, confidence-building efforts and people-to-people diplomacy with high-level delegations to visit key countries. “said UPF President Dr. Thomas G. Walsh. “Think Tank 2022 will seek to support and strengthen the work of government agencies and multilateral organizations dedicated to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula as we continue to explore all avenues to break through to truly achieve lasting peace.”

Think Tank 2022 will harness the wisdom of top thought leaders, experts and elected officials while raising the voices of those who know the value of freedom, faith, family and life for the good of others . Think Tank 2022 will use collective wisdom and intelligence in the pursuit of strategy, policies and public opinion shaping to draw North Korea into the family of nations.

The story continues

The co-founder of the UPF, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, which was born in present-day North Korea, will host the rally. A prestigious international roster of keynote speakers – including two Nobel Laureates and a COVID-19 vaccine developer – will address the critical challenges of our time and new opportunities for peacebuilding across all sectors of society.

Distinguished speakers include:

HE Mohamed Bazoum , President, Niger

It. Ban Ki-moon , Secretary General, United Nations (2007-2016)

HE José Manuel Barroso , President, European Commission (2004-14) (EU Nobel Prize)

It. David beasley , Executive Director, United Nations World Food Program (PAM-Nobel Laureate)

Teacher. Sarah gilbert , Co-developer, Oxford Vaccine

It. Newt gingrich , Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (1995-1999)

Tower. Jonathan falwell , Senior Pastor, Thomas Road Baptist Church

Mr. Jim rogers, President, Beeland Interests, Inc.

The Rally of Hope series, which transcends political, religious, racial and ideological boundaries, seeks to build a unified and more peaceful world around the fundamental ideals of interdependence (mutual respect, cooperation and recognition of our common humanity), mutual prosperity (reduction of extreme poverty and commitment to human development), and universal values (the common ground based on faith that we share across borders of nationality, religion, culture and race).

“I will dedicate the rest of my life to ending war, immorality and greed, and freeing the heart of God so that we can build a world overflowing with true peace and love.” – Dr Hak Ja Han Moon

Since August 2020, there have been five Rallies of Hope, each attracting more than 10 million online participants from around the world. World-renowned leaders addressed a range of issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental degradation, poverty and inequality, ethnic and race relations, and international security.

You can join this free event and be part of a transformative movement of presidents and first ladies, parliamentarians, religious leaders, media, academics, artists, business leaders and concerned citizens who embrace the freedom, peace and unity. The Rally of Hope will offer translations in many languages.

You can register at: http://www.rallyofhope.us

WATCH LIVE: https://www.peacelink.live

Media contacts:

AFRICA: Mamadou Gayegayemadou@mweb.co.za

ASIA PACIFIC: Robert Kittelrskittel@gmail.com

EUROPE & MIDDLE EAST: Peter Zoehrerzoehrer@gmail.com

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN: Mario Salinasmsalinashn@gmail.com



SOUTH AMERICA: Dr Simao Feraboli upflatinamerica@gmail.com

UNITED STATES AND CANADA: Larry Moffittlmoffitt@us.upf.org

Attachment

CONTACT: Larry Moffitt Universal Peace Federation USA 202-669-0387 lmoffitt@us.upf.org Laura Ortiz TWT Global Media Group 202-636-4872 LauraOrtiz@twtglobalmediagroup.com