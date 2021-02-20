Peaceful Barcelona rally for jailed rapper turns into clashes

Several thousand people took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day in Barcelona and elsewhere to protest against the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel.

A fifth night of peaceful protests to denounce the imprisonment of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasel has again turned into clashes between police and members of fringe groups who have erected barricades in the streets and smashed shop windows in the center of Barcelona.

Small groups mostly made up of young people began their cat-and-mouse game with officers on Saturday evening, an hour after several thousand demonstrators gathered in the capital of the Catalonia region, where the worst violence has taken hold. also took place at previous events. this week.

Rioters looted shops on Barcelona’s main shopping street on Saturday and then threw stones after police in riot gear got out of the vans to engage them.

Hundreds of people also gathered in the Spanish capital, Madrid, and hundreds more marched through the northeastern city of Lleida, where Hasel was arrested on Tuesday and taken to begin serving a nine-month sentence of prison for insulting the Spanish monarchy and allegedly glorifying “terrorism” in its music.

A protester kicks a store window as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel demonstrate in Barcelona, ​​Spain on February 20, 2021[Albert Gea/Reuters]

Some 80 people have been arrested and more than 100 injured since Hasel’s arrest.

The mess appears to stem from a fringe group of mostly younger people who made up a small part of the thousands of participants who joined the marches to support Hasel and oppose the Spanish laws used to prosecute him.

Barcelona’s mayor, Ada Colau, called for calm.

“Defending freedom of expression in no way justifies the destruction of property, frightening our fellow citizens and hurting businesses already affected by the crisis” caused by the pandemic, said the mayor.

Madrid city officials said 300 national police officers had been called in to assist the city police.

Supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, ​​Spain on February 20, 2021 [Albert Gea/Reuters]

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday denounced violent protests, saying “violence is an attack on democracy”. The comments came after Sanchez’s junior coalition partners, far-left United We Can (Unidas Podemos), announced their support for the protesters and called for a “total forgiveness” from Hasel.

The rapper’s case has garnered considerable public attention, with artists, celebrities and politicians expressing support for a change in the country’s so-called “gag law”, which covers free speech and which Hasel has called for. been convicted of violation.

Critics say the law restricts freedom of assembly and muzzles dissent.