Peace is possible in Afghanistan

Little hope for Afghanistan

Supporters of the US government’s decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan see no path to victory for US forces and NATO allies over the Taliban. Meanwhile, opponents of President Joe Biden’s proposed withdrawal are less interested in the well-being of the Afghan people than in leaving the conditions conducive to the development of a terrorist haven.

However, this general pessimism about the current situation in Afghanistan misses a central fact – which not since 1979, before the Soviet invasion, there were never as many chances for peace as today.

In this context, neither party to the conflict – neither the Taliban nor the Afghan government – has the capacity to overpower the other.

The Taliban are, at best, a guerrilla insurgency without the ability to capture the entire country. He has an estimate 50,000 to 60,000 combatants, a force five times the size of the government. Even under the rule of the Taliban, 15 percent the country remained under the control of its opposition, the Northern Alliance.

Today, the Taliban is believed to control around 15% of the country and the government claims to control about 50 percent, the rest being disputed.

The Taliban also lost the ability to justify further conflict: in the past, it was argued that foreign invaders should be expelled. Today, the United States and NATO are signaling that they are more than ready to hand over the political reins of the country to national forces.

For the Afghan government, its military support may appear threatened by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO. But the disadvantage of the troops is not total abandonment. The Afghan government has a military force of 300,000 which will continue to be financially supported by the United States and NATO. the American military leadership has also made it clear that he is prepared to use force in the near future if hostilities continue.

Such comments and commitments show that the United States will remain behind the scenes, in a way, for years to come. The troop withdrawal does not include the use of advisers, nor the potential use of the Air Force to carry out limited and targeted strikes in the future.

It is true that since President Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops, violence increased across the country, both on the government side and the Taliban. Yet these double displays of force are best understood as evidence of strategic postures; this temporary escalation proves that both sides retain the ability to blow things up and kill each other.

Specifically, this short wave of violence illustrates how neither side can bend the other to their will.

We are at an impasse, but not without hope.

In this situation, the art of making a lasting peace depends on interests – some within; others, outside the country – aligned with longer-term perspectives.

What could lead different economic and political interests to view peace in Afghanistan as desirable?

First, there is a lot of money to be made.

How? ‘Or’ What? There is lithium, natural gas, cobalt, gold and all other types of mineral deposits currently sitting in the ground, intact. Development could mean jobs for Afghans, as well as income for everyone involved. Since the most pressing problem in the country is hunger, a steady flow of money will certainly alleviate the conflict.

In addition, international projects like the TAPI pipeline, which will bring Turkmenistan’s natural gas through Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, is expected to bolster regional peace through cooperation and translate into billions of dollars in royalties for Afghans and neighboring countries.

The $ 10 billion project will not only provide gas, but will also strengthen regional peace and stability by linking the economic and energy interests of the countries concerned.

There is also the potential refugee disaster that can result from the continuation or escalation of the conflict.

Look no further than the Syrian civil war to see what might happen if nothing changes or if the conflict escalates. This conflict has moved more than 50 percent its population and the resulting refugee crisis fueled xenophobic far-right forces across Europe. The population of Afghanistan is double that of Syria. An Afghan refugee crisis would make what happened in Syria minimal.

Is Europe ready to welcome millions of new refugees?

The European Union has the capacity – and the interest, in particular for fear of a new refugee crisis – to use its diplomatic expertise to intervene and help the parties opposed to the Afghan conflict to sit down and reconcile.

A practical path to peace can be found in history; to know, the Chapultepec peace accords which ended more than 12 years of Salvadoran civil war in 1992.

El Salvador was caught in a civil war that began in the late 1970s. The country was torn apart as the United States supported the military government and the Soviet Union, Cuba and Nicaragua aided all leftist insurgents of the FMLN (Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front). Years of violence led parties to the conflict to seek United Nations mediation in 1989. Meeting in 1990, after an upsurge in violence proved that neither side could beat the other, the peace really began.

The resulting peace accords contained both political and economic elements.

Politically, the army has come under civilian control, human rights training has been integrated into reformed military and police forces, and institutions have been created to ensure electoral integrity. In addition, the FMLN has agreed to lay down its arms and become a political party.

Economically, land redistribution was promised, along with the creation of an institutional space for unions, business leaders and government officials to debate policies.

Peace negotiations have proven successful in ending the conflict, but have not achieved all they could have in shaping lasting peace in a post-conflict society. What is undoubtedly positive is how the guerrillas became politicians and a multi-party democracy replaced a military dictatorship.

Yet economic reforms have taken a back seat. It was the critical gap agreements and that is why El Salvador remains a country ravaged by inequalities and drug-related violence.

Those negotiating for peace in Afghanistan must learn from the Salvadoran experience.

To begin with, a third-party mediator, such as the United Nations, is essential.

In addition, the Taliban must agree to a ceasefire and integrate into the political system. Reports show that this is, in fact, on the table.

Human rights cannot be ignored, especially with regard to women. Even here, despite some doomsday predictions in the press, the Taliban have made changes, especially regarding Women’s rights. Knowing that they cannot simply erase the freedoms women have gained in government-controlled areas of the country since 2001, the Taliban’s stance has softened on women’s involvement in the public sphere, such as acquisition of education, employment and participation in social life.

Such changes should give hope for the potential future of human rights in the country, and not be looked down upon for not having immediately created a perfect world.

Yet the cornerstone of lasting peace lies in economic issues.

The question is how to develop infrastructure and promote mining in a way that would benefit the Afghan people by providing jobs and resources for essential public services such as education.

For a country as corrupt as Afghanistan – ranked in the top 12 in the world – the danger is that the lion’s share of the profits will flow to a few.

That is why economic agreements must be an integral part of peace negotiations, including dedicating royalties to provinces, promoting international oversight to ensure transparency, and targeting infrastructure spending for schools and hospitals.

This money would help prevent young men from choosing the path of war and, on the contrary, rebuild their country. Local Taliban leaders would therefore find it more difficult to recruit people who want to devote their time to jobs, family and school.

Taliban leaders will also benefit by getting involved in these ventures and seeking to direct resources and provide services to their future constituents.

The international community and most Afghans agree that war is not the solution. Peace is inevitable, will be beneficial to most, and ultimately possible. The enlightened self-interest of various stakeholders could lead to lasting peace for a people who deserve so much more and absolutely nothing less.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.