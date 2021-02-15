Peace in Yemen, but not without the role of women in peacebuilding

NEW DELHI, India, February 15 (IPS) – The six-year armed conflict in Yemen, killed and injured over thousands of civilians, moved over a million people and resulted in cholera epidemics, drug shortages and threats of famine. At the end of 2019, it is estimated that more than 233,000 Yemenis have been killed as a result of the fighting and the humanitarian crisis. With nearly two-thirds of its population in need of food assistance, Yemen is also experiencing the world’s worst food security crisis. The The United Nations called the humanitarian crisis in Yemen “the worst in the world”.

The conflict in Yemen has its roots in failure of a political transition, when the 2011 uprising in Yemen forced President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of power, ending his 33-year rule in the country. With accusations of corruption and failing governance, and a long-standing unresolved conflict with the Houthi group based in the north of the country, Ali Abdullah Saleh was forced to cede power to his deputy Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. As president, Abdrabbuh Hadi fought against corruption, unemployment and food insecurity in the country.

The Houthi armed group capitalized on popular discontent and consolidated their control over Sa’da governorate and neighboring regions in northern Yemen. In September 2014, the The Houthis had succeeded in extending territorial control by taking control of a number of army and security positions in the capital Sana’a. In early 2015, President Hadi and members of his government were forced to flee. In March 2015, at the behest of President Hadi, a coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intervened to restore the internationally recognized government to power, marking the start of a full-fledged armed conflict in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi armed group that have been fighting since March 2015 are responsible for a range of violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and are also likely to equivalent to war crimes.

Amnesty International has documented the Coalition’s use of six different types of cluster munitions, including the US, UK, Models made in Brazil in the governorates of Sanaa, Hajjah, Amran and Sa’da.

Women are still the groups most affected by wars, Kawkab Al-Thaibani, former director of the Women4Yemen network told IPS News. “Women must not only survive the challenges of war, but also carry additional packs of discrimination against them. It is tragic that women are faced with violence at all levels, without exception, war gives them no protection, ”says Kawkab.

The rights group Human Rights Watch in its Global report 2021 said in 2020, the Yemeni government, the Hourthi armed group and CTS-affiliated seat belt forces “have abused women and committed acts of gender-based violence, including sexual violence.”

“To rub salts into wounds, the pandemic is making the lives of Yemeni women a nightmare. The picture looks so bleak and if this situation persists, women will disappear from public and private spears, ”Kawkab says.

The rate of violence against women in Yemen was already very high in the context of the ongoing conflict – in 2017, UNFPA registered 2.6 million women and girls at risk of gender-based violence. With the additional economic, health and social stressors of Covid-19, cases of domestic violence are on the rise, UN Women said in its report.

“Yemeni women, peace activists and human rights activists have done an excellent job in dealing with this alarming situation, but the international community must step up its support for the cause of women,” said Kawkab, who also worked at inclusion of women in the country. peacebuilding process.

The United Nations Security Council in 2000 adopted Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, reaffirming the important role of women in conflict prevention and resolution, peace negotiations, peacebuilding, peacekeeping, humanitarian intervention and post-conflict reconstruction. However, with regard to Yemen, the The Security Council has failed reflect on the importance of gender dimensions and lobby for meaningful participation of women in any discussion concerning ongoing peace process.

“War is the face of toxic masculinity, and it will never give room to women, because women are agents of peace,” Kawkab says.

“The war in Yemen is the biggest challenge we face, but the unwillingness of negotiators to include women in the negotiations is another challenge.

“The new government has no presence of women and all parties have their own narrative to justify this absence. On the one hand it is the Yemeni culture towards women, and on the other it is simply the absence of women at the base, women are absent from the local council, they are absent from political parties, they are absent empowerment through political training or political activism.

“Women are one of the most resilient groups in society, they are free from the disproportionate challenges they face, and despite their work, they are completely excluded from peace negotiations,” Kawkab says.

Recently US President Biden declared that the Saudi-led war in Yemen “must end”, and interrupted US support for offensive military operations in Yemen and vowed, “America does not check its values ​​at the door to sell weapons or buy oil.”

Welcoming this US initiative with cautious relief, Kawkab said: “I am not very optimistic about these measures as they are all politically motivated and not aimed at ending the war or ensuring the stability of the Yemeni people. .

“As a woman who fights for peace, I know that to achieve true conciliation, we also need accountability and transitional justice. International experts affected by the colonial mentality will not be able to achieve peace and stability in Yemen, for they too continue to ignore the real voices of peace, and it is women.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram