Peace and security in armed conflict means the presence of food and the absence of gunfire

In conflict-ravaged South Sudan, FAO distributed fishing kits to local communities. Credit: FAO

UNITED NATIONS, March 12 (IPS) – The author is Executive Director of Oxfam International In 1941 the people of Greece faced a horrible winter. The Axis powers had plundered local supplies and introduced an exorbitant tax on Greek citizens. Allied forces imposed a cruel blockade, cutting off imports. Prices have skyrocketed. Hundreds of thousands of civilians perished.

I have been invited to address you today as the Executive Director of Oxfam International, an expression of people’s power that was first launched to stand alongside the Greek people to claim their rights most basic – the right to food – in the midst of conflict. .

I am horrified that we are forced to face the same fundamental injustice that gave birth to our foundation almost 80 years ago. Indeed, as we witness blockades cutting off food and fuel in Yemen, millions of hungry people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan and Syria, we should all be horrified.

Three years ago, when this Council unanimously adopted resolution 2417, we heard unequivocal condemnation of civilian starvation as a method of warfare. We heard a recognition that peace and security in armed conflict means as much the presence of food as the absence of gunfire.

But is the promise of 2417 kept?

Many countries that were threatened with famine as a result of the conflict in 2017 are still at risk. And now more countries have joined them.

Overall, at least 88 million people suffer from acute hunger in countries rife with conflict and insecurity. Women and girls are disproportionately affected, eat the last too often and eat the least.

People in these areas are not starving; they are hungry. It does not matter whether the hungry are starved by willful action or by the ruthless negligence of the parties to the conflict or of the international community. An international community whose most powerful states too often lead to famine with an abundant supply of arms.

A’eshah Yahya Dahish is from Yemen. When her village was bombed, she was forced to flee. A’eshah had dreamed of becoming a midwife, but in an economy under attack from all quarters, she needs all the energy she has to survive. n Her two-year-old brother Maydan depends on her, but all she can afford to feed him is a few crumbs in the water. Maydan is so malnourished that A’eshah believes any exposure to Covid-19 will be fatal.

Tesfay Getachew, a farmer in Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State, faced power outages, market and bank closures that devastated millions of people, but felt he could count on the food he grew to feed his family. Last November, her village was bombed and her crops burned down, leaving her family with nothing.

Coqueina is originally from the Central African Republic. The country has seen a deadly spike in violence in recent months which has led to insecurity on the roads, which means food is not reaching the markets. Food prices have skyrocketed 240% in some areas. The house and fields of Housseina were destroyed during the fighting.

With Oxfam’s support, she replanted her crops – only to see them destroyed again in recent fighting. “My pain was immense,” she said. “I don’t know how to feed my family. We ate almost exclusively the vegetables that I grow.”

Women like Housseina want you to keep your basic promise to protect their families. She and her fellow farmers are more than capable of producing enough to feed their families, but they cannot cope with the violence.

Women in conflict face impossible choices – go to the market and risk crossing checkpoints, or watch their families go hungry? To harvest their crops and risk being attacked, or to stay and face famine?

Sometimes they have no choice. Sahar, three, and her sister Hanan, eight, were displaced by conflict in Yemen and forced to marry because their parents said they could not feed them.

I am here to amplify their call for the Security Council to follow through on its unanimous agreement to break the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity. How? ‘Or’ What?

First, the Council should deepen its work on this subject with a clear commitment to act. Depoliticized criteria should be agreed to facilitate regular and mandatory reporting of situations where there is a risk of conflict-induced famine or food insecurity. It should undertake quarterly reviews of actions on white papers considered under the early warning system.

Second, the Council must take concrete steps to support the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire. Urgently. Ensure humanitarian access. Ensure the inclusion of women from the start of the process. It took four months for this Council to support the initial call for a ceasefire. People on the brink of starvation do not have time to wait another year to act.

Third, the Council should apply the principles it has approved in the abstract to the particular situations on its agenda. It should impartially condemn the starvation of civilians as a weapon of war, the targeting of critical food infrastructure and all restrictions on humanitarian access. He should also seize any opportunity to create significant liability for famine crimes. Today there is almost global impunity.

Fourth, it should endorse – and its members should lead – the effort to respond to the global appeal for $ 5.5 billion to meet additional needs to avert famine, especially in light of Covid-19 . To be more effective, this aid needs to be channeled as directly and urgently as possible to local organizations, especially women-led organizations and women’s rights organizations, which are on the front lines in addressing the issue. hunger.

And fifth, it should endorse a popular Covid-19 vaccine that is free and accessible to all. Ending this pandemic won’t end hunger, but we won’t end hunger if we can’t end this pandemic. Rich countries must unblock global supply constraints and help deliver the vaccine to all who need it.

Our inability to tackle hunger before the Covid crisis, along with the creeping inequalities and climate change that have so often sparked conflicts, has forced us to fight to avoid famine across the world.

Let’s also be clear: starvation is a symptom of a deeper problem. The growing famine crisis is unfolding in a world where eight of the largest agribusinesses paid over $ 18 billion to shareholders last year.

These dividends alone are more than three times what we are asking for today to help avert disaster. There is no lack of food, there is a lack of equality.

There is a bewildering consistency in what people who live through hunger and conflict around the world tell us they want. They want peace. But what does peace mean to them?

Peace is not just the absence of war, but the ability to live in dignity and to thrive. It means a job. A return home. Stable and affordable food prices. If the Security Council aims to promote peace on their behalf, it must not be less broad in its perspective and actions.

* An address to the Security Council’s public debate on conflict and hunger, organized by USUN, on March 11.

