PDM rally: Nawaz Sharif criticizes Pakistani army for political interference – Times of India
LAHORE: Addressing the sixth power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Sunday by video link, former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz sharif attacked the armed forces for their involvement in the political issue of the country and asked them to stop “factories of political engineering in the agencies”.
Nawaz Sharif, the head of PML-N, asked who was responsible for the government’s failures, Dawn reported.
“He (PM Imran) says I won’t give an NRO. Who asks you for an NRO? You and Aleema Khan got an NRO from Saqib Nisar yourself,” Nawaz said.
“They say, don’t take names? Tell me, what should we do? Imran Khan solely responsible for the difficult situation in which the country finds itself? ”
Nawaz said his “crime is that I speak the truth” and added that he is fighting for the people. He said his “story” was the same as Quaid-i-Azam’s.
“Stop the political engineering factories in the agencies,” the former prime minister said.
Thousands of people invaded Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore to witness the sixth and final show of power of the Pakistani Democratic Movements, an 11-party alliance.
On their arrival on the scene, the leaders of the PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and others were greeted by enthusiastic supporters who had gathered in Minar-i-Pakistan during the day.
This is the first time in the country’s recent history that the PML-N has held a public meeting in Minar-i-Pakistan, the first gathering there for PML-N Vice President Maryam.
Likewise, this is the first appearance of PPP chairman Bilawal at a political rally in Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting in Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.
Addressing the crowd, Maryam, welcoming supporters to the rally, said: “Who would say with their pharaonic tone that the PML-N should dare and fill the hall?”
“To them, I say to them: come and see this complete place. The whole area surrounding the place is full. Thousands of people could not find space here,” Maryam said, quoting Geo News.
Maryam also urged supporters to warmly welcome the leaders of other provinces who have arrived. She said Lahore will be the binding force for all provinces.
