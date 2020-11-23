Patrick Quinn, Ice Bucket Challenge activist, dies at 37

Quinn helped spur the global phenomenon that raised $ 220 million to fight amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

A man from the United States who helped drive the global phenomenon known as the Ice Bucket Challenge to fight a fatal neurodegenerative disease has died aged 37.

Patrick Quinn, from the US state of New York, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2013.

“It is with great sadness that we have to share Patrick’s passing early this morning,” his team wrote in a post on Sunday by Quinn’s ALS advocacy Facebook group Quinn for the Win.

“We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his relentless fight against ALS.

Quinn didn’t start the Ice Bucket Challenge, which took social media by storm in 2014, but he, his family and friends have helped him become a global phenomenon.

Millions of people took up the challenge of splashing a bucket of ice water and posting the video online before donating to medical research and daring others to do the same.

A galaxy of celebrities, high profile personalities and entire sports teams took part in the challenge, including Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Bill Gates and even former US President George W. Bush.

‘Fought ALS with positivity, courage’

The campaign is said to have raised $ 220 million to fund research into ALS, whose bodies are slowly dying out as their nervous systems degenerate.

In a statement, the ALS Association thanked Quinn for co-founding the Ice Bucket Challenge and mourned her death.

“Pat fought ALS with positivity and courage and was inspired all around him. Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he has done to advance the fight against ALS.

The disease is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after a famous American baseball player who died of it in 1941.

Pete Frates, a former American college baseball player diagnosed with ALS and who also inspired the ice bucket challenge, died last year at the age of 34.

Hall of Fame first baseman Lou Gehrig, right, played for the New York Yankees in the 1920s and 1930s [AP Photo]