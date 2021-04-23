Patients and hospitals are calling for help as catastrophic second wave hits India.

NEW DELHI – A catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus is hitting India, reporting the highest number of new infections in the world as hospitals and patients demand rapidly declining oxygen supplies and other emergency aid.

India has recorded more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the second day in a row that the country has set a world record for everyday infections.

Canada has joined with Britain, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand in banning travelers from India. And the US State Department advised people against traveling to India after the Centers for Disease Control raised the level of risk to its highest level.

Faced with a barrage of criticism for his government’s handling of the second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled plans to travel to West Bengal for a campaign rally as an election takes place there.