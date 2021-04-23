Patients and hospitals are calling for help as catastrophic second wave hits India.
NEW DELHI – A catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus is hitting India, reporting the highest number of new infections in the world as hospitals and patients demand rapidly declining oxygen supplies and other emergency aid.
India has recorded more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, the second day in a row that the country has set a world record for everyday infections.
Canada has joined with Britain, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand in banning travelers from India. And the US State Department advised people against traveling to India after the Centers for Disease Control raised the level of risk to its highest level.
Faced with a barrage of criticism for his government’s handling of the second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled plans to travel to West Bengal for a campaign rally as an election takes place there.
Even as cases have escalated, the ruling party of Mr. Modi Bharatiya Janata and other parties continued to organize mass rallies with thousands of people unmasked. The government also allowed a huge Hindu festival to attract millions of pilgrims despite the signs that it has become a mass-market event.
The disaster in India unfolds vividly on social media, with Twitter feeds and WhatsApp groups broadcasting calls from hospitals for oxygen and medicine, and families desperate searches for beds in overwhelmed Covid neighborhoods -19. With many hospitals running out of ventilators, TV reports have shown patients lying in ambulances parked outside emergency rooms, struggling to breathe.
Swati Maliwal, activist and politician in Delhi, tweeted that her grandmother had died while awaiting admission outside a hospital in Greater Noida, near New Delhi.
“I stood there for half an hour and pleaded for admission and nothing happened,” she wrote. “Shame! Pathetic!”
The death toll from the virus rose to more than 2,200 on Friday, a new record.
On Thursday, Fortis Healthcare, one of India’s leading hospital chains, tweeted an SOS message to Mr Modi and his chief deputy, Home Secretary Amit Shah, asking for more oxygen in a hospital in Haryana State, on the Delhi border.
“Fortis Hospital in #Haryana only has 45 minutes of oxygen left,” the company wrote, urging government officials “to act immediately and help us save the lives of patients.”
Four hours later, the hospital received a tanker, the company tweeted.
According to Srinivas Rajkumar, a representative of the Association of Resident Doctors, at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, India’s first research hospital, contact tracing among healthcare workers has been suspended because there is no had not enough staff available for the exercise.
In Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai and is one of India’s worst-affected states, a hospital fire blamed on a faulty air conditioning unit killed at least 13 Covid-19 patients on Friday, the second tragedy of the Covid hospital in the state this week. At least 22 patients have been killed in a hospital in the town of Nashik on Wednesday after a leak cut off their oxygen supplies.
As of Saturday, Indians aged 18 or older can sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine, but demand is expected to far outstrip supply. So far, more than 135 million people have received at least one dose, or about a tenth of India’s population of nearly 1.4 billion. Two vaccines have received emergency use authorization, with at least five more in preparation.