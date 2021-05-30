“Patience is the key”: Samoa’s prime minister-elect hopes before speaking out

She is one of the most experienced politicians in the Pacific Islands, but Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, leader of the FAST party (Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi), which won 26 of 51 parliamentary seats in the elections to the Samoa last month to claim victory, faces the biggest battle of his 36 years in politics.

The Polynesian island nation of about 199,000 people has been in an unprecedented political stalemate since the April 9 elections.

Many analysts saw the rise of FAST under Mata’afa, a former deputy prime minister, as the first sign in decades of a serious electoral challenge against the Party for the Protection of Human Rights (HRPP) , headed by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who has been in cabinet for 22 years.

But few anticipated the roller coaster of drama and intrigue that has gripped the nation and region ever since.

Despite the uncertainty, the 64-year-old remains remarkably unfazed.

“If the interim government keeps throwing these things at us, we just have to go through this and of course the courts will take them over and follow due process.” So I think patience is the key, ”Mata’afa said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Last week it appeared that the electoral stalemate, after the two main parties claimed victory with 26 seats each, had been broken.

Mata’afa, who resigned in September 2020 before joining the FAST party, was due to be sworn in as the new prime minister on May 24 after the Supreme Court rejected HRPP’s request for an extra-parliamentary seat to abide by the rules on the representation of women, which allowed the FAST Party to take the head of a seat.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, seated center in white, sits with members of parliament and the judiciary as she is sworn in as Samoa’s first female prime minister in Apia on May 24 in a makeshift ceremony under tent after the island nation’s long-standing government refuses to cede power [Malietau Malietoa /AFP]

But, in a desperate attempt to prevent the transition to power, Malielegaoi locked the doors of the Samoan parliament.

Undeterred, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was sworn in in an unofficial ceremony under a nearby marquee, an initiative HRPP called “betrayal”.

Mata’afa rejects such allegations.

“All along, we have applied the law relating to the elections … and I tell you what, our courts have really stood up, which is very critical at the moment because we do not have a parliament in place and the interim government is an interim arrangement, ”she said. mentionned. “So it’s the body that works and thank goodness it works.”

Veteran chef

His unhesitating long-term view of the current crisis is perhaps not surprising, given his long-standing experience in public life.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa is the daughter of the first Prime Minister of Samoa after independence, Fiame Mata’afa Faumuina Mulinu’u II, and entered politics for the first time as a member of the Lotofaga constituency on the main Upolu island of the country in 1985.

She held various ministerial portfolios for education, women, community and social development, justice, environment and natural resources until 2016 when she became Deputy Prime Minister of the HRPP government.

Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, who has cultivated closer ties with Beijing, refused to cede power [File: Lintao Zhang/Pool via Reuters]

Under his leadership, the FAST party campaigned during the elections on issues such as tackling corruption, strengthening the rule of law, tackling unemployment and examining not only the country’s external debt. and its history of development projects.

Although she believes that the Samoans must resolve the impasse themselves – and that they have the capacity to do so – Mata’afa welcomes offers of support from international agencies and bilateral partners.

The United Nations has already offered to help find a solution and the Federated States of Micronesia has publicly supported the new government.

“I got the message that Palau will follow the same path,” she said. “Also, the Commonwealth Secretary General reached out her hand, she spoke with the Prime Minister and she called me as well,” she said.

Kerryn Baker, Pacific Policy Fellow in the Department of Pacific Affairs, Australian National University, added: “The Pacific Islands Forum has offered to act on this. [mediator] role if necessary, through the new Secretary General, Henry Puna, and the Biketawa Declaration provides a framework for responding to regional security challenges that may be invoked. But I think many people in Samoa are hoping that this can be resolved in the country, without resorting to international interventions. “

The next hurdle for the FAST party is May 31, when the court will hear Malielegaoi’s appeal against the Supreme Court’s decision to abolish HRPP’s additional seat in parliament.

“So if he doesn’t succeed on this issue, then he will resign, because this is the last grip he is really holding onto,” Mata’afa asked.

While the outgoing Prime Minister’s hijacking of Parliament has been described as a “bloodless coup”, there is no indication that the island nation will sink into turmoil.

“It is certainly a very tense and confrontational situation for Samoa, but I do not expect it to end in violence,” Baker told Al Jazeera. Everything indicates that this can be resolved, not necessarily quickly or easily, but certainly by peaceful means. “

Mata’afa agreed: “Samoa is not that kind of place. People are very measured; they are very aware of the Samoan communal lifestyle, that it is very important to keep calm and let the processes unfold.

Investing in the spotlight

Even as the power struggle continues, the premier-elect remains clear on her priorities once in office.

“We would really like to put government infrastructure back in its proper place, in terms of development goals,” she said. “Our indicators for education and health are very bad. I think that with our current government, the priority to stimulate the economy has been infrastructure projects. We would like to involve the wider base of the population in the economy, so we would like to invest more heavily in how we can develop small and medium enterprises. “

She is also keen to generate a more rigorous approach to development and infrastructure in the country, including a controversial port project in Vaiusu Bay that the Samoan government, under Malielegaoi, publicly proposed in 2012.

The project, which was to be funded by China to the tune of $ 100 million, has been deeply controversial by Samoans, who see it as an increase in the Pacific island state’s growing indebtedness to the Asian country. from the east. It is estimated that 40% of Samoa’s external debt is owed to China.

Samoa’s Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese arrives at parliament in Apia on May 24, 2021, as he and Samoa’s prime minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa were expelled from the parliament of the Pacific nation. [Keni Lesa/AFP]

“I was asked a lot of questions about Chinese projects, including the wharf,” she said. “We don’t prioritize that. Samoa is a small country and I think our current entry points are more than sufficient to meet our needs. The Chinese were approached and they said they would examine it [the wharf project], but nothing was signed.

While Samoa has an average GDP per capita of around $ 4,324, according to the World Bank, an estimated 20.3 percent of the population lives below the national poverty line and unemployment is around 14, 5 percent. Youth unemployment is almost 32 percent.

“We have had a lot of projects with the Chinese and I think this is an opportunity for us to review them,” she said.

“What was the model? Is this the most efficient way to work with a bilateral partner? But not only China, but also our other development partners, ”Mata’afa said. “I think China, as a development partner and donor, also needs to come to the party and understand some of the rules about how you work with us. It is always good to do this in an open and consultative manner.

Another key objective is to strengthen the rule of law.

“We had three very controversial bills which were dealt with very quickly by Parliament [last year] and that was one of the main reasons I left, ”she said.

The new Land and Titles Court, Constitution Amendment and Judiciary Bills met with widespread opposition as they appeared to give too much power to the executive and weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge claims. abuse of power by creating a new Land and Titles Court with -attain powers.

Mata’afa said the legislation has led to “the complete destruction of the judiciary and judiciary” and, by creating an independent and autonomous land and title court with a very vague legal framework, “a very dangerous precedent”.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t have a strong land court and title deeds, but in terms of national legal jurisdiction it is so important to point out who is the highest authority,” she said. “It has always been the Supreme Court, but now it is in question.”

Beyond these longer-term goals, Mata’afa also saw the urgency for a more coordinated response to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Samoa has only recorded 235 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, it has at times imposed internal lockdowns, as well as restrictions on international travel and banned cruise ships.

“I understand that, in electoral circumstances, no one wants to talk about the immediate impacts on the economy of COVID-19, but I think this is one of the things that we will have to come to grips with very quickly,” he said. she declared. .