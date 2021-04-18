World
Passenger train derails in Egypt; a hundred injured – Times of India
CAIRO: A passenger train derailed on Sunday north of Cairo, injuring around 100 people, Egyptian authorities said. It was the last of several train accidents to hit the country in recent years.
Four cars left the tracks in the town of Banha in Qalyubia province, just north of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement. Videos on social media reportedly showed cars overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railroad tracks.
The train was going to Nile Delta city of Mansoura in the Egyptian capital, the statement said.
The health ministry said in a statement that at least 97 people were injured. About 60 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the ministry added.
The cause of the train derailment was not immediately clear. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the crash.
Last week, at least 15 people were injured when train cars derailed in Sharqia province in the Nile Delta.
Sunday’s train crash came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in Sohag province, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.
Prosecutors said they found gross negligence by railroad workers to be behind the fatal March 25 crash, which sparked public outcry across the country.
Wrecks and train accidents are common in Egypt, where the rail system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and poor management.
The government claims to have launched a major renovation and modernization initiative. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in March 2018 that the government needed around 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or 14.1 billion USD, to overhaul the dilapidated rail system.
Hundreds of train accidents are reported each year. In February 2019, an unmanned locomotive crashed into a barrier inside Ramses main train station in Cairo, causing a massive explosion and fire that killed at least 25 people. This accident prompted the then Minister of Transport to resign.
In August 2017, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.
Egypt’s deadliest train crash occurred in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on an overnight train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.
