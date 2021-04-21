World
Parts of China struggle with tight supply of Covid-19 vaccine: report – Times of India
BEIJING: Residents of parts of China that are struggling with tight supplies of coronavirus vaccines did not receive their second doses on time, but the crisis will subside by June with the increase in production, a health official told state media.
The pace of China’s massive inoculation campaign has slowed to a daily average of around 3.3 million doses in the seven days to Monday, down from the corresponding figure of 4.2 million in the week through April 12, according to Reuters calculations.
“At present, the national vaccine supply is relatively small, but from May, especially after June, the situation will improve considerably,” said Zheng Zhongwei, director of a project coordination team. vaccine development, to the Global Times in an interview.
Zheng did not say how severe the tightening was or which areas were strained. The Global Times, published by the Official Journal of the ruling Communist Party, did not specify how long the inhabitants of these areas had to wait for the second shot.
China had administered more than 200 million doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, ranking only behind the United States, and it aims to vaccinate 40% of its population by the summer.
Major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have expanded their vaccination efforts to include foreigners, with the pace in some cities exceeding the national average, with China prioritizing supplies to key provinces.
The capital of Beijing, for example, has inoculated more than half of its population of 21.5 million.
This month, Zheng said China would likely have produced 3 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, allowing it to meet demand in the second half of 2021.
Chinese national guidelines allow intervals of up to eight weeks between two doses of vaccines developed by domestic companies Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.
Local authorities must ensure that the second dose can be given within eight weeks, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission.
“Avoid the situation where there is no dose after the first one,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The pace of China’s massive inoculation campaign has slowed to a daily average of around 3.3 million doses in the seven days to Monday, down from the corresponding figure of 4.2 million in the week through April 12, according to Reuters calculations.
“At present, the national vaccine supply is relatively small, but from May, especially after June, the situation will improve considerably,” said Zheng Zhongwei, director of a project coordination team. vaccine development, to the Global Times in an interview.
Zheng did not say how severe the tightening was or which areas were strained. The Global Times, published by the Official Journal of the ruling Communist Party, did not specify how long the inhabitants of these areas had to wait for the second shot.
China had administered more than 200 million doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, ranking only behind the United States, and it aims to vaccinate 40% of its population by the summer.
Major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have expanded their vaccination efforts to include foreigners, with the pace in some cities exceeding the national average, with China prioritizing supplies to key provinces.
The capital of Beijing, for example, has inoculated more than half of its population of 21.5 million.
This month, Zheng said China would likely have produced 3 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, allowing it to meet demand in the second half of 2021.
Chinese national guidelines allow intervals of up to eight weeks between two doses of vaccines developed by domestic companies Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.
Local authorities must ensure that the second dose can be given within eight weeks, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission.
“Avoid the situation where there is no dose after the first one,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Source link