World
Partisan fight looms as forecaster warns US could hit debt limit by fall – Times of India
WASHINGTON: the United States Treasury Department should exhaust its borrowing authority in October or November, the Congress Budget Office said Wednesday, as a fight between Democrats and Republicans to raise the national debt ceiling erupted in Congress.
“If this happened, the government would be unable to pay its obligations in full, and it would delay payment for its activities, default on its debt obligations, or both,” the non-partisan CBO said in a statement. He noted that this schedule could change depending on the pace of government revenue collection and spending.
Failure to resolve disputes over whether cuts in public spending should accompany an increase in the legal debt limit, currently set at $ 28.5 trillion, could lead to a federal government shutdown – like this has happened three times in the past decade – or even a debt default.
President Joe Biden’s Democratic colleagues tightly control both the Senate and the House of Representatives. No high-ranking Republican has mentioned a threat of closure in recent public statements. Democrats insist on a “clean” increase in the debt limit without fighting for spending cuts.
Senior Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Wednesday his party members were unlikely to support an increase in the debt ceiling given the Democrats’ current campaign for an infrastructure investment bill of several trillions of dollars.
“I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican vote to raise the debt ceiling after what we’ve been through,” McConnell told the Congress-focused Punchbowl News.
McConnell suggested Democrats address the debt limit in a second spending measure they expect to pass without Republican votes in a maneuver called reconciliation.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called McConnell’s words “shameless, cynical and utterly political.” Schumer said Republicans did not raise such concerns during Republican Donald Trump’s presidency and that some of the debt was tied to emergency aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘DO IT QUICKLY’
Another prominent Democrat, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, accused Republicans of trying to start a protracted debate on the cost of popular federal programs such as Social Security to obscure the issue of debt ceiling.
Wyden rejected McConnell’s suggestion that a debt limitation bill should be attached to a Democrats-only infrastructure investment bill that could move forward this fall, saying: “We’re going to do it quickly. “through more conventional procedures.
The Treasury Department technically runs up against its legal debt limit on July 31. Much like the limit on a personal credit card, the debt limit is the amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to meet its obligations. These range from paying military salaries and IRS tax refunds to Social Security benefits and even interest payments on debt.
As the government spends more than it receives revenue, it continues to operate by borrowing more and more.
For many years, the legal debt limit was raised to a specific dollar level. More recently, Congress set the deadline for a specific date in the future.
Lawmakers often try to extend borrowing power beyond the next U.S. election so it doesn’t become a campaign issue. The midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress are scheduled for November 2022.
If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling to its current $ 28.5 trillion by the time the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority expires, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should take special steps to avoid government default. These interim measures are only effective for a short period.
Failure to raise the debt ceiling could lead to a repeat of government shutdowns that took place in 2013, January 2018 and 35 days from the end of December 2018 to January 2019. Other factors also played during these disruptions.
A sign of Wall Street’s concern about the approaching limits, yields on short-term US Treasury debt have risen to around 0.05%, after hovering near zero since the start of the pandemic.
“If this happened, the government would be unable to pay its obligations in full, and it would delay payment for its activities, default on its debt obligations, or both,” the non-partisan CBO said in a statement. He noted that this schedule could change depending on the pace of government revenue collection and spending.
Failure to resolve disputes over whether cuts in public spending should accompany an increase in the legal debt limit, currently set at $ 28.5 trillion, could lead to a federal government shutdown – like this has happened three times in the past decade – or even a debt default.
President Joe Biden’s Democratic colleagues tightly control both the Senate and the House of Representatives. No high-ranking Republican has mentioned a threat of closure in recent public statements. Democrats insist on a “clean” increase in the debt limit without fighting for spending cuts.
Senior Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Wednesday his party members were unlikely to support an increase in the debt ceiling given the Democrats’ current campaign for an infrastructure investment bill of several trillions of dollars.
“I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican vote to raise the debt ceiling after what we’ve been through,” McConnell told the Congress-focused Punchbowl News.
McConnell suggested Democrats address the debt limit in a second spending measure they expect to pass without Republican votes in a maneuver called reconciliation.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called McConnell’s words “shameless, cynical and utterly political.” Schumer said Republicans did not raise such concerns during Republican Donald Trump’s presidency and that some of the debt was tied to emergency aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘DO IT QUICKLY’
Another prominent Democrat, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, accused Republicans of trying to start a protracted debate on the cost of popular federal programs such as Social Security to obscure the issue of debt ceiling.
Wyden rejected McConnell’s suggestion that a debt limitation bill should be attached to a Democrats-only infrastructure investment bill that could move forward this fall, saying: “We’re going to do it quickly. “through more conventional procedures.
The Treasury Department technically runs up against its legal debt limit on July 31. Much like the limit on a personal credit card, the debt limit is the amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to meet its obligations. These range from paying military salaries and IRS tax refunds to Social Security benefits and even interest payments on debt.
As the government spends more than it receives revenue, it continues to operate by borrowing more and more.
For many years, the legal debt limit was raised to a specific dollar level. More recently, Congress set the deadline for a specific date in the future.
Lawmakers often try to extend borrowing power beyond the next U.S. election so it doesn’t become a campaign issue. The midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress are scheduled for November 2022.
If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling to its current $ 28.5 trillion by the time the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority expires, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should take special steps to avoid government default. These interim measures are only effective for a short period.
Failure to raise the debt ceiling could lead to a repeat of government shutdowns that took place in 2013, January 2018 and 35 days from the end of December 2018 to January 2019. Other factors also played during these disruptions.
A sign of Wall Street’s concern about the approaching limits, yields on short-term US Treasury debt have risen to around 0.05%, after hovering near zero since the start of the pandemic.