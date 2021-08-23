Parliamentarians determined to achieve the 25 ICPD goals

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug 23 (IPS) – Politicians from Asia and Africa shared activist anecdotes demonstrating their determination to deliver on ICPD 25 commitments. They were speaking at a hybrid conference held simultaneously in Kampala, Uganda, and online.

Ugandan MP Kabahenda Flavia dramatically told the conference that her country’s women parliamentarians “stamped on the budget process” to ensure that there was potential for recruiting midwives and nurses in the schools. health centers. Another spoke of a breastfeeding lawmaker who brought her child to parliament, forcing her to create inclusive facilities for new mothers.

However, despite these displays of determination, a consensus emerged during the meeting, organized by the Asian Association for Population and Development and Ugandan Parliamentarians Forum on Food Security, Population and Development, that the COVID-19 pandemic had set the ICPD Program of Action25 back, and it had to be remedied.

In his opening remarks, former Japanese Prime Minister and APDA Chairman Yasuo Fukuda said the pandemic had “radically changed the world. It revealed enormous challenges facing African and Asian countries. , which lack sufficient infrastructure in terms of service provision. “

With only nine years to 2030 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Fukuda told parliamentarians they must respond to the rapid pace of global change.

Her feelings were echoed by Ugandan MP Marie Rose Nguini Effa, who said that in Africa the pandemic had “affected the lives of many people, including the elderly, young people and women. Many young people lost their lives. employment, while girls’ and young women’s access to information, education and integrated sexual and reproductive health services have plunged.

Examining how parliamentarians can make a difference, Pakistani MK Romina Khurshid Alam hinted that legislation was not the only way.

Other actions were needed to achieve the SDGs, especially those relating to women. For example, paying women the same as their male counterparts would more than offset the estimated costs of $ 264 billion over ten years to achieve SDG 5 on gender equality.

Alam, who is also chair of the Commonwealth of Women Parliamentarians Forum, cited figures from the World Economic Forum, which had examined the benefits of pay equity. Every year, discrimination “takes $ 16 trillion off the table.”

“If we started paying women the same amount we pay men for the same job. Your country will generate this GDP. We won’t have to beg anyone for this money,” she said.

The “phantom pandemic” also threatens to destroy any progress made on the 2030 agenda, Alam said. People have been taken into custody to prevent the spread of the disease – but not everyone lives in three-bedroom homes. Overcrowding in poor areas, the stress of lockdowns has led to a 300% increase in violence.

Flavia said that in Uganda women’s issues were taken very seriously – their role, she said, should not be underestimated.

“Women don’t just give birth. They are the backbone of most economies, ”she noted, adding that more than 80 percent of the informal sector is made up of women. She listed various laws created to guarantee women full and equal dignity, including Article 33 of the Ugandan constitution, which enshrined it.

Women parliamentarians saw their role as custodians of the CIPD 25 program as action – and were ready to act if their demands were not taken seriously, including delaying the budgeting process until essential health posts were completed. funded.

Constatino Kanyasu, an MP from Tanzania, called for collective action.

“Developing countries should merge these efforts with other issues, addressing Covid-19 in conjunction with ICPD + 25 commitments horizontally,” she said.

In a presentation shared at the conference, Jyoti Tewari, UNFPA for the regions of East and South Africa, showed some signs of progress since the ICPD conference, including a 49% decrease in maternal mortality before the pandemic.

However, he said there was still a long way to go, with 80,000 women dying from preventable deaths during pregnancy. However, lockdowns during both waves of the COVID-19 pandemic have prolonged SRHR service disruptions.

There was a need to “maintain evidence-based advocacy to quickly detect changes in service delivery and use, and help countries implement mitigation strategies,” Tewari said. Ugandan Vice President Anita Annet Among expressed concern that one in five adolescent girls in Africa get pregnant, many of whom drop out of school. With the closure of schools, the situation had worsened.

She called on parliamentarians to be the voice of the voiceless and to ensure “that you make strong laws that protect women and young people.” Ensure ownership of funds that support these marginalized people ”.

A statement following the meeting included advocating for increased budgets to meet the 25 ICPD commitments, including sexual and reproductive health services for all and the contribution to the three zeros – preventable maternal deaths, unmet family planning needs and elimination of gender-based violence.

• The meeting was held under the auspices of Asian Association for Population and Development (APDA) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and hosted by Ugandan Parliamentarians Forum on Food Security, Population and Development (UPFFSP & D).