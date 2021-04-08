Paris targets are still ‘distant’, says president of UN climate conference

British politician Alok Sharma was speaking at a global discussion on the ‘green’ transition in sectors such as energy, transport and food systems, held as part of the spring meetings 2021 of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The oceans are warming, storms are intensifying, and yet we are far from achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement», He declared during the virtual meeting. “Unless we act now, the human, economic and environmental cost will eclipse anything humanity has seen before.”

John Kerry: Last Chance to Get Serious

COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November, aims to accelerate action towards Paris Treaty goals, which aim to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, called the conference “the last best opportunity we have to get real and serious.” In particular, he urged developed countries to redouble their efforts to reduce emissions.

“It is essential that we raise ambition; we are making Glasgow the next step by defining not what we are willing to do, but what we really need to do to be able to do the job.

Prince William: investing in nature

For Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, COP26 represents an opportunity to place nature at the heart of the fight against the climate. He called on banks to invest in nature, noting that spending so far has been minimal.

“We cannot recover from coronavirus, eradicate global poverty, achieve net zero emissions or adapt to climate change, without investing in nature, ”he said.

UN Envoy on Energy for All

Access to energy must also be part of the green transition, according to Damilola Ogunbiyi, managing director of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), a UN partner.

Globally, nearly 800 million people do not have access to electricity, while 2.8 billion do not have access to clean cooking sources, she said, which is equivalent to the populations from Africa, Europe and China together.

To change their lives, she recommended that governments focus on policies in the areas of promoting renewable and sustainable energy, as well as ease of doing business and regulation. Again, funding is needed, as well as commitment.

“We all see that globally, when we come together, all we can do, and the COVID vaccine is a prime example,” said Ms. Ogunbiyi, who is also te Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.

“We literally need to have a COVID vaccine response to help a lot of developing countries because it’s not that they don’t want to make the transition or that they don’t want to do the right thing. It is a fact that if you have to make a transition, it takes a lot of funding.