Paris decapitation: Teenager of Chechen origin recognized as suspect

The alleged attacker, Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A., was shot lifeless by police on Friday afternoon in Éragny, the identical space the place the physique of Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old historical past and geography trainer at Faculty du Bois d’Aulne, was discovered.

In keeping with nationwide anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard, the attacker approached college students outdoors the college within the northwestern Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine earlier on Friday, asking them to level out his sufferer.

Paty was attacked on his approach dwelling, in response to Ricard.

Abouyezidovitch, who was not recognized to intelligence companies, was a resident of Evreux, a city outdoors of Paris and a little bit over an hour’s drive from the scene of the assault. He claimed duty for the assault on Twitter, Ricard mentioned.