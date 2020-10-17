Paris decapitation: Teenager of Chechen origin recognized as suspect
The alleged attacker, Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A., was shot lifeless by police on Friday afternoon in Éragny, the identical space the place the physique of Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old historical past and geography trainer at Faculty du Bois d’Aulne, was discovered.
In keeping with nationwide anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard, the attacker approached college students outdoors the college within the northwestern Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine earlier on Friday, asking them to level out his sufferer.
Paty was attacked on his approach dwelling, in response to Ricard.
Abouyezidovitch, who was not recognized to intelligence companies, was a resident of Evreux, a city outdoors of Paris and a little bit over an hour’s drive from the scene of the assault. He claimed duty for the assault on Twitter, Ricard mentioned.
Ricard didn’t say whether or not the attacker had at any time attended the highschool the place the sufferer labored.
French Training Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer mentioned Saturday that Paty was murdered “for educating a category that needed to do with one of many pillars of democracy — freedom of expression.”
“Samuel Paty embodied our Republic’s most noble asset: its faculties. He was cowardly murdered by enemies of freedom. We will probably be united, agency and resolute,” Blanquer wrote in a tweet.
On October 7, the daddy of one in all Paty’s pupils used Fb to name for motion towards Paty, whom he named immediately, asking for his dismissal from the college. He had filed a grievance towards Paty on October 8 and revealed a video on YouTube focusing on the trainer on October 12, the prosecutor mentioned.
Paty had in flip filed a grievance for defamation, the prosecutor mentioned.
The daddy and eight different folks have been taken into custody, Ricard mentioned. He added {that a} sister-in-law of the daddy, who remained unnamed, “had joined the Islamic State Group in 2014 in Syria and is, as such, the topic of a search warrant by an anti-terrorist investigating choose.”
A French judicial supply advised CNN earlier that the 9 folks taken in for questioning included the suspect’s mother and father, grandfather and brother.
French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned the trainer was a “sufferer of an Islamist assault.” Talking on the scene of the assault, Macron mentioned the educator was “killed as a result of he was educating college students freedom of speech, the liberty to consider and never consider.”
Nordine Chaouadi, a mother or father of one of many pupils on the faculty, advised Agence France-Presse that the trainer had taken the Muslim kids out of the category earlier than exhibiting the caricatures. “My son advised me that it was simply to protect them, it was out of pure kindness, as a result of he needed to present a caricature of the prophet of Islam and easily mentioned to the Muslim kids: ‘Exit, I do not need it to harm your emotions.’ That is what my son advised me,” he mentioned.
Inside Minister Gerald Darmamin mentioned on Twitter that he was “retaining himself immediately knowledgeable” of the scenario “from the disaster room (he) had opened, in liaison with the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister.”
