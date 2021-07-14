Parents who never stopped searching find their son kidnapped 24 years ago
For nearly 24 years, the father traveled through China on a motorcycle. With banners displaying photos of a 2-year-old boy flying from the back of his bike, he has traveled over 300,000 miles, all in pursuit of one goal: to find his kidnapped son.
This week, the search for Guo Gangtang finally ended. He and his wife tracked down their son, now 26, after police matched their DNA, according to China’s Ministry of Public Security.
In a scene captured by Chinese state television, the trio hung in tears at a press conference Sunday in Liaocheng, Mr. Guo’s hometown in northern Shandong Province.
“My darling, my darling, my darling,” Mr. Guo’s wife, Zhang Wenge, sobbed, kissing the young man. “We found you, my son, my son.”
“It was delivered to your hands, so you must love it,” Mr. Guo said, trying to comfort her even though his own voice was shaking.
The apparent happy ending has captivated China, where Mr. Guo has become something of a folk hero. His odyssey across the country, in which he said he was thrown off his bike at least once and slept outside when he couldn’t afford a hotel, inspired the 2015 film “Lost and Love.” “, starring famous Hong Kong actor Andy Lau.
After the reunion, Chinese social networks filled with congratulatory messages. The hashtags about the Guo family have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. “Today, ‘Lost and Love’ finally has a real happy ending,” film director Peng Sanyuan said in a video on Douyin, a social media app.
Child abduction has long been a problem in China. There are no official statistics on the number of children abducted each year, but officials from the Ministry of Public Security reported this month having located 2,609 missing or abducted children so far this year. Various reports estimate that the number of children abducted each year in China could reach 70,000.
Historically, child abduction has been linked, at least in part, to China’s one-child policy. During the height of policy enforcement in the 1980s and 1990s, some couples resorted to buying young boys on the black market to ensure they would have a son, according to research by academics from Xiamen University in Fujian Province. Chinese society has traditionally favored sons.
When the central government began to relax the application of the policy in the early 2000s, before end it in 2015 – reported kidnappings have fallen sharply. Technological advances such as a national missing children’s DNA database, tougher criminal penalties and greater public awareness of child trafficking have also helped curb the problem, said Zhang Zhiwei, director. executive of an anti-trafficking center at the Chinese University of Political Science and Law. .
However, the threat of kidnapping continues to weigh on many Chinese. On Monday, several police departments in the eastern city of Hangzhou statements issued denying viral rumors about kidnapping attempts.
Mr. Guo’s son, named Guo Xinzhen at birth, went missing on September 21, 1997. He was playing at the door of his house while his mother cooked inside, according to interviews that the elder Mr. Guo said. donated over the years.
A frantic Mr. Guo and his wife, along with his family, neighbors, and friends, deployed across the area to search for the boy. But after several months, the effort diminished. It was then that Mr. Guo tied large banners printed with his son’s photo to the back of a motorcycle and set out to find the boy on his own.
“Son, where are you? The banners said, alongside a picture of the boy in a puffy orange jacket. “Dad is looking for you to come home.” “
Over the years, Mr. Guo has worn 10 motorcycles, traveling from Hainan in the south to Henan in the north, looking for all the information, he said. Once, on a rainy day, a rock slipped from a truck in front of him, causing his motorcycle to tip over. He’s had so many near-miss traffic incidents that he’s lost count. But he always left.
“If I am at home, the human trafficker will not return it to me,” he said in a 2015 interview on state television.
In 2012, Mr. Guo founded an organization to help other parents locate their missing children, and he said he has helped dozens of other families find their loved ones, even though his own search was unsuccessful. . His story took on national significance with the 2015 film. Earlier this year, he also started promoting anti-trafficking awareness on the social media app Douyin, where he had won tens of thousands of dollars. followers even before his son was found.
The latest development in Mr. Guo’s story also seemed to come straight out of a screenwriter’s imagination.
In June, law enforcement officials in Shandong were informed of a potential match for Mr. Guo’s son in Henan Province, according to the Ministry of Public Security. It was not immediately clear how officials identified him, although they said they used “the most recent comparison and research methods.” Further blood tests confirmed that the 26-year-old, who some local reports said worked as a teacher, was Mr. Guo’s son.
Authorities later said that they had arrested a woman named Tang and a man named Hu. According to state media, Ms. Tang tore off the boy and delivered him to Mr. Hu, who then sold him. CCTV, the public broadcaster, said the two confessed.
Before the meeting, Mr. Guo and his wife bought more than 1,000 pounds of candy to distribute to neighbors in celebration. Mr. Guo also cleaned his house, throwing away old belongings to commemorate a new beginning.
In a pre-reunion interview with Chen Luyu, a talk show host, the parents wavered between jubilation and paralysis. Sitting at their dining table, Ms. Zhang, Mr. Guo’s wife, collapsed several times, wondering if their son would blame her for not watching him closely enough.
Mr. Guo said he had no resentment towards the couple who raised his son. How his son would treat this couple in the future was up to him, he said.
“If the child wants to be filial to his adoptive parents, it suffices to accept it openly and sincerely,” he said.
State media reported that the young Mr. Guo said he would continue to live with the couple who had raised him, who he said had treated him well. But he said he would visit his birth parents often.
The elder Mr. Guo told Ms. Chen, the TV host, that he was satisfied with everything the future brought him.
“Our child has been found,” he said. “From now on, there is only happiness.”
