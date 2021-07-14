Parents who never stopped searching find their son kidnapped 24 years ago

When the central government began to relax the application of the policy in the early 2000s, before end it in 2015 – reported kidnappings have fallen sharply. Technological advances such as a national missing children’s DNA database, tougher criminal penalties and greater public awareness of child trafficking have also helped curb the problem, said Zhang Zhiwei, director. executive of an anti-trafficking center at the Chinese University of Political Science and Law. .

However, the threat of kidnapping continues to weigh on many Chinese. On Monday, several police departments in the eastern city of Hangzhou statements issued denying viral rumors about kidnapping attempts.

Mr. Guo’s son, named Guo Xinzhen at birth, went missing on September 21, 1997. He was playing at the door of his house while his mother cooked inside, according to interviews that the elder Mr. Guo said. donated over the years.

A frantic Mr. Guo and his wife, along with his family, neighbors, and friends, deployed across the area to search for the boy. But after several months, the effort diminished. It was then that Mr. Guo tied large banners printed with his son’s photo to the back of a motorcycle and set out to find the boy on his own.

“Son, where are you? The banners said, alongside a picture of the boy in a puffy orange jacket. “Dad is looking for you to come home.” “

Over the years, Mr. Guo has worn 10 motorcycles, traveling from Hainan in the south to Henan in the north, looking for all the information, he said. Once, on a rainy day, a rock slipped from a truck in front of him, causing his motorcycle to tip over. He’s had so many near-miss traffic incidents that he’s lost count. But he always left.