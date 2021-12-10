Parents of Parkland victim urge Biden to act on gun control

Washington DC – When a gunman killed four students at a Michigan high school last week, the tragedy not only evoked painful memories for Patricia and Manuel “Manny” Oliver, it prompted the couple to renew their call to action.

Les Oliver, who lost their son Joaquin in a deadly attack in 2018 in a high school in Parkland, Florida, are holding an open protest in Washington, DC, to demand a meeting with President Joe Biden – and urge him to “declare war on gun violence” on the United States.

“We need to increase the urgency and deliver the message that we urgently need to do something different and not think these shootings are normal things,” Manuel told Al Jazeera, sitting on a block of white cement. in front of the White House.

The couple’s son was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland when a 19-year-old former student – armed with a legally purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle – opened fire on students and staff for six minutes.

Patricia described her son, 17 when he died, as “very special”, gentle and intellectually curious. “I was numb. I was shocked. I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t see, ”Patricia told Al Jazeera about how she felt after her son’s death.

This grief, she added, never diminished; she only learned to pass it on and said activism was part of that process. “I’m here because Joaquin lets me stay here.”

Bouquets are placed at a memorial to mark the first anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2019 [File: Joe Skipper/Reuters]

‘Trigger’

The Parkland attack was one of the deadliest school shootings in American history, but far from the last.

There was 31 school shootings within a year of the Parkland incident, according to a CNN report, while a database by the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security has documented hundreds of gun-related incidents on school grounds since 2018.

In one of the most recent incidents, four students were killed and seven others were injured on November 30 when suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, opened fire at Oxford High School, north of Detroit. Crumbley faces several counts, including murder and terrorism.

The Michigan shooting was a “trigger” for the Olivers to step up their activism, Patricia said.

“We fully understand these parents and what they are going through now,” she said. “We were in this position almost four years ago. So today, when it happens again, we have the strength to act right away. “

Wearing a black zip-up jacket with a collar with a photo of Joaquin, Patricia said she and her husband are getting a lot of support for their protest. Friday was the couple’s ninth day near the White House, and several passers-by stopped to greet them and praise their efforts.

Day # 9! Let us give priority to the fight against armed violence. For us, this issue has always been a priority, and we plan to fight against any barrier in our path. @POTUS let us be offended for every victim. #MeetWithManny pic.twitter.com/WtRFMPpnIY – Manuel Oliver (@ manueloliver00) December 10, 2021

They use the hashtag #MeetWithManny to raise awareness. Manuel, who campaigned for Biden and met with him last year, said turning to the president after the Michigan shooting was a logical course of action.

“Who is the highest authority in this place that we can talk to?” This guy, ”Manuel said, pointing to the White House.

Biden calls for legislation

Amid a series of deadly shootings earlier this year, Biden denounced gun violence as a “national embarrassmentFor the country and pledged to do more to tackle the problem. He called on Congress to adopt gun control legislation, and committed additional funds for community violence prevention programs.

“Talk to the most responsible gun owners and hunters, they’ll tell you there’s no possible justification for having a hundred rounds in a magazine,” Biden said in June. “The [are] too many people buy guns today that shouldn’t be able to buy a gun.

But with a political stalemate in Congress, where a mechanism known as systematic obstruction grants the Republican minority in the Senate a veto over major legislation, the pressure to enact stricter gun laws is faced. to an uphill battle.

Manuel Oliver said on Friday that Biden would nevertheless have to declare a national emergency and use his influential platform as president to prioritize the issue.

Biden called gun violence in US a “national embarrassment” [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

“If the president decides to declare war on gun violence and sends this message to the State of the Union, it will mean a lot,” he said, referring to the annual presidential address. “I’m just talking about the attitude of the leader of this country.”

Manuel showed Al Jazeera a statement that a White House official emailed them this week in response to the protest.

The official highlighted three House-approved bills to tighten gun control rules that are stuck in the Senate, including one that would require universal background checks for gun buyers, as well as Biden social spending legislation, which includes funding for the prevention of gun violence.

“Americans young and old are dying from gun violence every day,” the statement said. “Each of these individuals has a family and each of these individuals leaves a hole in their community. That is why the President will continue to take the measures he can using the existing authority to reduce all forms of armed violence.

Gun culture

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution grants the right to “own and bear arms” and gun rights advocates argue that guns in the right hands can save lives.

Powerful gun lobbies, as well as some U.S. lawmakers from both main parties, are also opposed to stricter rules being put in place, arguing that such measures would violate the Second Amendment.

But the push for tougher gun laws has grown in recent years, in large part due to the activism of survivors of the Parkland gunfire. Months after the shooting, thousands of people gathered across the country in the student-led campaign Walk for our lives movement.

While student activists have succeeded in bringing gun violence to the forefront of the national debate, prompting the passage of dozens of state-level gun control laws, gun violence has worsened since 2018.

Armed sales increased during the coronavirus pandemic and therefore fatal Gun violence Last year. But the Olivers say they are confident in the success of their fight against gun violence.

“That is going to take time. Just like the tobacco industries today have very little power… the same will happen with the gun culture and the gun industry – I think that will go away over time, ”Manuel said. .