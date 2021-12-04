Parents of Michigan shooting suspect arrested, police say

The parents of a Michigan teenager who shot dead four classmates in the halls of Oxford High School on the outskirts of Detroit were arrested early Saturday after being the subject of an intense manhunt.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in the basement of a Detroit apartment building after police learned their vehicle had been spotted. The arrest came a day after they were charged with manslaughter and apparently fled the city.

The couple were charged after officials said their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, carried out the shooting using a handgun his parents bought for him.

Oakland County District Attorney Karen D. McDonald on Friday said the Crumbleys were guilty of the deadliest school shooting of the year because they gave their son access to a gun fist while ignoring blatant warnings that he was on the verge of violence.