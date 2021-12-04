Parents of Michigan shooting suspect arrested, police say
The parents of a Michigan teenager who shot dead four classmates in the halls of Oxford High School on the outskirts of Detroit were arrested early Saturday after being the subject of an intense manhunt.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in the basement of a Detroit apartment building after police learned their vehicle had been spotted. The arrest came a day after they were charged with manslaughter and apparently fled the city.
The couple were charged after officials said their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, carried out the shooting using a handgun his parents bought for him.
Oakland County District Attorney Karen D. McDonald on Friday said the Crumbleys were guilty of the deadliest school shooting of the year because they gave their son access to a gun fist while ignoring blatant warnings that he was on the verge of violence.
Law enforcement officials said the parents were missing on Friday afternoon and the County Fugitive Apprehension Team, FBI agents and United States Marshals were looking for them.
“They cannot shirk their part in this tragedy,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.
The couple were arrested after someone saw their vehicle and called police, officials said.
“Yes, they’re both in custody and will be on their way to Oakland County Jail soon,” Oakland County Deputy Sheriff Mike McCabe said, told the Detroit Free Press. “”
They were found in a building in the industrial zone near where their car was found, and they were arrested at around 1:45 a.m., police said.
“The owner of the building came in and saw the car in the back parking lot, knew it was not there, went to investigate,” McCabe told The Free Press.
