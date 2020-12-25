Parent: Yemeni rebels kill woman in front of her children

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – A 25-year-old woman was beaten to death in front of her two children by Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Ibb province, a family member said on Friday.

Members of the Houthi militia raided Ahlam al-Ashary’s home on Thursday evening in search of her husband, the family member said. When they did not find her, they kicked al-Ashary and beat her with sticks and the backs of their pistols until she died, said the relative, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal. Activists were looking for al-Ashary’s husband for his alleged links to rival forces loyal to the UN-recognized government, the relative said.

The attack took place in a rural area of ​​Houthi-controlled Ibb province, where most residents resisted Houthi rule. Photos of al-Ashari’s children hugging his coffin have circulated on social media and on Yemeni anti-Houthi news sites.

The Associated Press contacted four Houthi officials, but all declined to comment.

The conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when Iranian-backed Shia rebels known as the Houthis invaded the north of the country and the capital Sana’a, forcing the UN-recognized government to flee south. Since 2015, the Houthis have been fighting a Saudi-led, US-backed military coalition that seeks to restore the government of President Abdel Rabbo Masour Hadi.

The war in the poorest country in the Arab world has killed more than 112,000 people, including thousands of civilians. The conflict has also resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Muammar al-Iryani, Minister of Information in the government recognized by the UN, criticized Friday’s attack as “a scandalous terrorist crime” which testifies to “the barbarism of the Houthi militias”.