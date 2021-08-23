Paralympic refugee team ‘will change people’s lives’, says Bayern Munich player and UN Goodwill Ambassador

Mr Davies reminded the six members of the Paralympic Refugee Team that while they are preparing to step into the global spotlight, they are not alone.

“The world is behind you”

The team – five men and one woman – includes two athletes born in Syria: swimmer Ibrahim Al Hussein and Anas Al Khalifa, a canoeist. Alia Issa, the first woman to compete as a member of the team, was born in Greece to Syrian refugee parents. She will compete in the club throw, a discipline for athletes not strong enough to hold a javelin, shot put or discus.

The other members are Parfait Hakizimana, a Burundian taekwondo fighter; swimmer Abbas Karimi of Afghanistan and Shahrad Nasajpour, an Iranian-born discus thrower.

“Please know this: when you dive into the water, when you prepare to throw, when you enter the arena, know that you are not alone.” Mr Davies said in a note published Monday.

“The world is behind you, including 82 million displaced people, of which 12 million live with disabilities. ”

First experience

Despite being left-back for FC Bayern Munich and Canada’s national men’s football team, Davies knows firsthand what it means to be forced to flee his home country.

He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents who had escaped the country’s bloody civil war. The family relocated to Canada when he was five and at 15, Davies started playing professional football. A year later, he made his debut for the men’s national team as the youngest player in history.

“Not everyone understands the trip you’ve been on. But I do and it’s an important part of what made me who I am ”, he wrote.

“I have read your stories and learned about the trips you have all been on. You are the bravest sports team in the world right now.

Hard work pays off

The top athlete spoke about the hardships refugees face, which many people don’t understand, such as being displaced during a global pandemic.

He also mentioned how difficult it is to be alone, thousands of miles away from his family, when you need it most. And even more difficult if you have a disability.

“But even though your path has been difficult, you have never given up” he told the team. “You have found a way not only to play a sport, but also to perform at the highest level. All those years dreaming of being on the big stage, all those lung workouts in the gym, all that hard work and sheer determination has brought you to this moment, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. “

Power to inspire

Mr Davies also pointed out something he understands about sport, which is the power it has to change lives. The members of the Refugee Paralympic Team are now all role models, he added, with the power to inspire others.

“Make no mistake, what you are about to do in Tokyo is going to change people’s lives”, he stated. “There are going to be young people who are going to play sports because of you. There will be refugees who, seeing you succeed, will believe that they can too. And you know what, these people are the next nurses, teachers and scientists. It’s change that starts with sport.

Mr Davies has vowed he will join the rest of the world to watch the team lead athletes from 160 countries at the opening ceremony of what he called the biggest Paralympic Games in history.

“So go out and do your thing. Do it like you’ve never done before. Give it 100 percent, ”he said. “Don’t focus too much on the rewards and go for it with a smile, knowing you’ve worked hard to be there. This is when you will be at your best. And welcome to the show – you belong here.