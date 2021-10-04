Pandora Papers: Ukrainian leader seeks to justify offshore accounts

Records obtained by the ICIJ claim that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his partners established a network of offshore companies in 2012.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office has sought to justify its use of offshore companies as protecting it from pro-Russian forces, following revelations leaked in the Pandora Papers.

A former comedian, Zelenskyy was elected president in 2019 on promises to fight corruption and reduce the influence of oligarchs in the former Soviet country.

But files obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and published on Sunday claimed that Zelenskyy and his partners had established a network of offshore companies in 2012.

The Pandora Papers are based on documents leaked to the ICIJ and exposed the offshore transactions of kings, presidents and prime ministers, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to his findings, two of the offshore companies owned by Zelenskyy’s partners were used to purchase three lavish properties in central London.

The report also revealed that Zelenskyy, just before being elected, had transferred his stake in one of the offshore companies to his main collaborator Serhiy Shefir – the target of a shooting last month.

An adviser to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff said on Monday that the president had created the offshore companies to “protect” the group’s income from “aggressive actions” by the “corrupt” government of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

“Journalists have de facto confirmed the president’s absolute respect for the standards of anti-corruption legislation,” Mykhailo Podoliak told AFP news agency.

Podoliak, however, did not comment on details of other revelations in the investigation, according to which the president’s wife continued to receive dividends from an offshore company.

Supporters of another ex-president, Petro Poroshenko – a billionaire defeated by Zelenskyy in 2019 and who also appeared in a previous investigation of offshore companies – have accused Zelenskyy of tax evasion.

“He and his accomplices took funds abroad without paying taxes to the Ukrainian budget,” Iryna Gerashchenko, a member of the Poroshenko faction, wrote on Facebook.

Before becoming president, Zelenskyy played a history professor in a comedy series who was elected president after speaking out against rampant corruption.

In his election campaign, he cultivated an image of a leader seeking to “break the system” and pledged a bitter fight against corruption in one of the poorest countries in Europe.

The Pandora Papers are the latest in a series of massive financial document leaks by the ICIJ, from the LuxLeaks in 2014 to the Panama Papers in 2016, which sparked the resignation of the Icelandic Prime Minister and paved the way for the leader’s forced resignation. from Pakistan.

They were followed by the Paradise Papers files in 2017 and FinCen in 2020.