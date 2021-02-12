Pandemic wreaks havoc on exhausted UK funeral directors

LONDON (AP) – Funeral director Hasina Zaman recently helped a family say goodbye to a young man in his 30s who died from COVID-19, the same day she was planning a service for a husband and wife , both equally lost to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Zaman’s phone has rarely stopped ringing, with bereaved people seeking help they are not always able to provide.

“Every week I think I don’t have what it takes,” said Zaman, whose company Compassionate Funerals serves a multicultural, multi-faith community in east London. The small business normally hosts about five funerals a week, but COVID-19 has led the number to 20.

“We’re just doing it,” Zaman said. “Literally just practical approach and go ahead and do it. And it is not sustainable. It is certainly not sustainable, because it is not healthy. “

Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is particularly intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died, one of the highest per capita death rates in the world. Undertakers, embalmers and others who deal with death for a living often see the pressure on them as less than the pain felt by bereaved families. But many of them are exhausted by the immense mortality they have faced, and the pandemic is increasingly realizing that their own mental health is also worth taking care of.

Funeral directors across the country describe a heavy burden associated with more services, stricter hygiene measures and fewer staff due to illness and self-isolation demands.

Emma Symons, embalmer at Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors in north-west London, says her workload has tripled.

“Some days it’s relentless and it’s really hard, especially if we have younger people who have passed away,” she says. “Sometimes it really gets a little too much.”

The parent company of Heritage & Sons says its South East England funeral home group is doing 30% to 50% more funerals than in a typical year. Ben Blunt, senior funeral director at Heritage & Sons, says this winter’s outbreak – which has seen Britain register more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths in January alone, although cases and deaths are now declining – has been even worse than the peak last spring.

The story continues

“During the first lockdown, we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “But after going through the experience for the first time and going through it a second time, there’s this kind of little fear, that we almost know what’s on the horizon.

Alison Crake was better prepared for the pandemic than most. Before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, she wrote a guide on how to plan for a pandemic for the UK National Association of Funeral Directors. Crake foresaw some of the stresses that a pandemic could bring, including staff absences, a shortage of mortuary space and the need to procure additional protective gear.

But she says if anyone had described the scale of the deaths and disruption to come, “I probably would have gasped at the thought.

Crake, who runs his family’s funeral business in north-east England, says the profession has been rocked by closed places of worship, strict funeral attendance limits and other restrictions to slow down the spread of the virus, which means funeral staff cannot always give grieving families the comfort they need.

Talking sensitively to a bereaved family about Zoom is a new and delicate skill that funeral directors have had to learn. Blunt says it’s painful not being able to do something as simple as shaking hands with a client.

“We are professionals,” he says. “But we are also human beings.”

Still, Crake says funeral staff, who often view their profession as a call, may be reluctant to seek help – although some in the industry are trying to change that. The guide she wrote was updated in October with a greater emphasis on emotional support for employees. Those struggling can call Our Frontline, a service set up during the pandemic, partially funded by Prince William and his wife Catherine’s Royal Foundation, which provides 24-hour mental health support to key workers. Funeral staff were included in this category, along with medical staff and emergency services.

“We understand that this is the profession we have chosen,” Crake said. “And for many of us, we see it as a calling. We see ourselves as part of our community and our community is part of us. But also, this balance needs to be struck to ensure that this prolonged exposure to trauma does not lead to compassion fatigue.

Conservative lawmaker John Hayes, who heads a parliamentary group on funerals and mourning, recently paid tribute to the “quiet dignity” of funeral workers during the pandemic, saying their essential work “often goes unnoticed by those in the corridors of power ”.

Zaman is distressed by the travel and reunion restrictions that often prevent families from mourning together. On a recent weekday, mourners stood in the rain outside his living room, taking turns entering for socially distant prayers over the coffin of a young man who had died far from his homeland, The Gambia. A eulogy was delivered on the sidewalk above the roar of cars and buses.

But she is proud of how the profession has adapted since the first wave of the epidemic. Live streaming allows friends and family to watch the funeral from afar. Through training and protective equipment, she can let Muslim clients wash and wrap the bodies of their loved ones before burial, in accordance with Islamic practice.

Zaman says that when families can have this connection and catharsis, “you get a sense of accomplishment” that makes stress worthwhile.

“I’m exhausted,” she said. “For sure. But I take care of myself. … I recover. I have 10 hours to recover after work and during the night, then I come back here and I continue.

___

Kearney reported from Aylesbury and Bletchley, England.