Pandemic relief policies need more resources and better design

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, June 01 (IPS) – Pandemic relief measures in developing countries have been constrained by scarce resources, fear of financial market discipline and political mimicry. COVID-19 has triggered not only an international public health emergency, but also a global economic crisis, delay decades of uneven progress, especially in developing countries.

Evil to cope

The economic and social impacts of the pandemic weigh more heavily on low and middle income countries (LMICs). the world Bank estimated that the pandemic pushed 119 to 124 million more people into extreme poverty in 2020.

Anis Chowdhury’s bank also reported disproportionately larger business impacts in terms of closures, falling sales, rising corporate debt, and financial fragility. Meanwhile, households in the poorest countries have experienced greater food insecurity as well as loss of income and education.

He also found public debt booming in many developing economies as an increasing number of LMICs had more difficulty maintaining official debt. Faced with sharp declines in tourism and export earnings, access to foreign credit for many has deteriorated.

Urgent funding needs

LMICs have to respond to a variety of urgent needs and other short-term issues. They must finance emergency contagion containment and relief measures for those hardest hit by the pandemic.

These would include at a minimum the costs of diagnostic tests, personal protective equipment for “frontline” staff, medical treatment for those infected and urgent vaccination to alleviate other infections.

Liquidity – for example, low-interest loans and wage subsidies – can also be vital for the survival of businesses and workers. But in most countries, these credit facilities have mainly benefited the larger, more influential companies.

Political and fiscal space as well as policy design are key elements that influence the implementation of economic measures to deal with COVID-19-related recessions. These require understanding the specific nature of recessions and the options available, rather than just following what others have done or are recommending.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram Different COVID-19 Recessions What Makes Pandemic Economic Shocks Different? First, SARS-COV2 is a highly contagious aerosol-borne virus with rapidly evolving variants and mutations, with mixed, patchy, and even fatal effects. COVID-19 has affected most countries, but with varying and uneven economic consequences.

Second, the supply and demand shocks have had mainly negative effects. The pandemic has directly affected the ability to work, earn and spend. The containment measures have also affected production, supplies and income. In turn, these have reduced demand, spending and incentives for companies to invest.

Third, the shocks worsened existing disparities and other inequalities. Fourth, they are particularly detrimental to LMICs, which typically lack the fiscal resources and relevant governance capacities to better cope with the pandemic.

The government as the “payer of last resort”

Misinterpreting the shocks of COVID-19 and expecting brief V-shaped recessions, new fiscal and monetary measures have been hastily introduced to help businesses and workers. These measures have generally mimicked in developed economies, including temporary tax breaks, low-interest loans, cash transfers, and wage subsidies.

Many high-income and upper-middle-income governments have served as “payers-of-last-resortHelping “suspended” companies to continue paying their involuntarily inactive employees, instead of firing them.

Large corporations have also been able to ask governments to help them pay some of their inevitable bills, to cover their overhead and maintenance costs – such as rent, utilities and other payments – during shutdowns to “stay”. in a refuge ”.

These “payer of last resort” programs have successfully complemented effective contagion containment measures, allowing for a rapid resumption of economic activity. Although high, these costs can remain manageable if governments can secure sufficient resources and fiscal space.

Blind spots of politics

Not enough account has been taken of the specific circumstances of each country or of social, economic, cultural and institutional circumstances. Thus, large informal sectors, overcrowded slums and limited social protection in developing countries have been largely neglected, or worse, ignored.

Unsurprisingly, most of the funding disbursed through various official channels has most not reached in the informal sector. These resources have not given much relief to small and micro-enterprises, let alone the self-employed.

However, much of what was available to large companies was not utilized due to uncertainty and shrinking domestic spending options. Meanwhile, significant resources have ‘a leak has occurred” many developing countries, including via Corruption as well as tax and other incentives for foreign investors.

Such failures in policy responses and poor design have significantly undermined the prospects for rapid and fair containment and recovery from COVID-19. They have also exacerbated various inequalities within and between countries.

Divergent recoveries

the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects so-called k-shaped divergent recoveries, leaving many LMICs and the vast majority of most companies further behind. With vaccine apartheid and ongoing nationalism, early hopes of quickly resolving crises in LMICs have faded.

Vaccinations in these countries have been significantly delayed, while donor countries, such as the UK, have considerably cutting aid. Thus, the economic crises in the LMICs are far from over, delaying the recovery with often disastrous consequences.

Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva even warned that an uneven global recovery would “ricochet” because “the poorest countries face the risk of rising interest rates as their economies fail to grow, and may find themselves” really strangled “to to service the debt, especially if it is denominated in dollars ”.

Appropriate relief measures

All governments must do their best to prevent protracted recessions from turning into protracted depressions. At the same time, policymakers need to ensure that short-term temporary liquidity problems do not turn into widespread solvency crises.

Measures are needed to modify contracts and other obligations to enable companies to better cope with the involuntary suspension of business operations. Much more is needed to address the specific challenges faced by small family businesses.

Income maintenance policies can help those who lose some or all of their income. Often unable to make a living from home, low-paid and casual workers are more likely to be displaced by blockages. Typically, they have much less savings to make up for temporary income losses.

Social protection has been little, if at all, institutionalized in most developing countries. Instead, temporary “social safety nets” in response to crises have been recommended and deemed adequate by influential foreign agencies.

Such “one-off” relief measures, usually involving targeting, are generally missed by many deserving people as they go to great lengths to prevent opportunistic “undeserving passengers” from abusing these chances to obtain. advantages.

Collections threatened

Appropriate design and effective implementation of adequate relief measures are also essential for a strong and equitable recovery. These can be crucial for the survival of businesses – especially micro and small businesses – and vulnerable people.

Lack of sufficient support measures can reinforce vicious circles of business failures, job losses and income. Decrease in aid flows, more capital flight and insufficient relief for high public debt even before the pandemic prevented most developing countries from taking the bolder measures needed.

Faced with funding constraints, many low-income countries have even decrease spending! Fearing punitive market responses and longer-term problems, many developing country governments have been reluctant to borrow more. The urgent challenge now, however, is to enable them to spend more wisely and equitably.