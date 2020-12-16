Pandemic puts Jamaican children at increased risk of child abuse

A group of children being taught by a teacher in a downtown community. She painted blackboards on the walls to continue her lessons on the pandemic after schools closed. Credit: Kate Chappell

KINGSTON, Jamaica, December 16 (IPS) – School playgrounds in Jamaica are deserted, filled only with phantom shouts of joy. The blackboards remain devoid of arithmetic, and the uniforms are hung wrinkle-free in the cupboards. When the first case of Covid hit the Jamaican coast in early March, the government shut down primary and secondary schools and more than 500,000 children switched to distance education. The majority of schools have not yet resumed face-to-face lessons since the closure on March 13.

Worldwide, 1.6 billion children do not have access to school due to the pandemic, according to at Unicef.

It is this massive absence that experts point to as one of the main explanations for the increase in cases of physical, psychological and sexual abuse of minors. And while children are not directly endangered by their caregivers or members of their community, they are feeling the effects of the pandemic, experts say.

Almost a year after the outbreak of the pandemic, which to date has killed more than 1.6 million people and sickened more than 72 million people, these effects on children are just starting to be seen. What is already clear though, is that children, especially those living in poverty, suffer on many levels, and there is often nowhere to turn.

“What we have heard from our partners is that although there is no hard data at the moment, social workers and community workers are seeing an increase in incidents of abuse, violence, and what is even more disturbing are some of the children going through these things, they cannot access people who under normal circumstances would have gone to file a complaint or report to help them in a situation ”, explains Janet Cupidon Quallo, child protection specialist at Unicef ​​Jamaica.

The lack of a point of contact is one of the challenges, says Quallo. “We realize the extent and importance of the school which provides them with this anchor in terms of the psychosocial aspect of their life.”

For children victims of any kind of abuse, before the pandemic, they were under the watchful eye of a guidance counselor, teacher or even a member of the community. Today, children are isolated and unable to communicate as freely as they could before the pandemic. They are close to their attackers, often unattended. Or, if caregivers are aware of the violence, they may not want to take the risk of going out in public and contracting the disease to report to the police.

The risks of maltreatment also increase as parents and caregivers experience increased financial stress due to loss of employment or income, and then prey on children. Plus, with more time spent on devices, kids have been online for more hours now, putting them at risk of cyberbullying or being targeted by predators. Amidst all of these increased risks, there are reduced or even no places for children to report what is happening to them.

Diana Thorburn, research director at the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI), which recently completed a report commissioned by Unicef ​​on the socio-economic effect of the pandemic on children, says schools can serve as a safe space for vulnerable children. “Spending more time at home puts children at increased risk of being abused by a family member or caregiver,” she says, adding that schools are often a source of nutrition and information about children. personal care.

Jamaica’s Children’s Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison, an office established in 2006 as a parliamentary committee to protect children’s rights, would likely agree with that conclusion. “There is the problem of having children who live in unsavory environments, who can live with their abuser if they are abused,” she says. “They are almost trapped, with no means of disclosure.” In fact, Harrison reports that for the period May 2019 to May 2020, there was a 76% drop in reporting to his office. She also notes that the reports for January and February 2020 were on track to overtake abuse cases compared to last year. According to the government Agency for Child Protection and Family Services, she receives 15,000 reports of abuse per year.

Overall a study of Unicef ​​confirms the reality that children do not have a mechanism to report cases of abuse. It found that “1.8 billion children live in the 104 countries where violence prevention and response services have been interrupted due to COVID-19. Children may not be able to report abuse because they don’t have access to a phone, they may be overheard by their parents or guardians, or they don’t have phone credit.

Betty Ann Blaine, Founder of Hear the Children Cry. Credit: Kate Chappell

Betty-Ann Blaine, founder of Hear the Children Cry, which focuses on missing children, says her organization has never seen the number of reports so low. Before Covid, his organization received up to 150 reports of missing children per month. “Since Covid, the numbers have been cut in half. We have never seen such a low number since tracking the issue. As soon as Blaine heard about Covid on the Jamaican coast, she anticipated many problems.

“When we heard that schools were going to close across the country, we were already worried because, through many years of experience, we know that when children are out of school they tend to be more vulnerable to certain types of risk, ”Blaine says. These dangers include physical and sexual abuse, she adds. Lack of education is also taking its toll.

“The other major problem that concerns us is the lack of access to formal education. I heard that sixty percent of them had not received any formal education since the school closings. The poor and working classes generally don’t have access to devices, they don’t have the kind of access to connectivity, wifi, and some live in communities without even broadband.

In addition to the obvious scourge of child abuse, children’s lawyer Harrison says the effects of the pandemic are manifold. The results of preliminary educational tests administered since the start of the pandemic are not promising, she said. Some children are also deprived of basic necessities of life, such as routine health checks, because their parents cannot afford them. Not to mention the emotional damage. “You had a lot of adults and savvy parents, and the kids felt it, and they’re feeding off that frenzy.

Statistics compiled by CAPRI and published for a Unicef ​​report show that poverty is an insidious magnifying glass of the effects of the pandemic:

In Jamaica, eight out of ten households with children experienced a reduction in their income, with this figure even higher for female-headed households, those in rural areas in those with lower socio-economic status. The study also found that due to restrictions linked to the pandemic, just under 45% of households experienced a food shortage.

For a small island developing state that anticipates a 10% contraction in its economy, the recovery will be difficult as the government tries to meet competing needs. In the meantime, collaborations between the private and public sectors focus on establishing a 24-hour helpline for young people who need to seek help.

Until this is installed, Blaine is worried.

“I’m afraid the children must feel abandoned, helpless, helpless, because who are they calling? How is it going to be done? There are more questions than answers. “

