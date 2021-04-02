Pandemic heightens need of Caribbean countries to improve food and nutrition security

Jaxine Scott displays vegetables in her garden at her home in Kingston, Jamaica. Credit: Kate Chappell

KINGSTON, Jamaica, April 2 (IPS) – Last year, Jaxine Scott was off work as a primary school caregiver following the pandemic. One day, she noticed a green sprout emerging from the garlic in her refrigerator. She decided to plant it and to her surprise it flourished. “I was like, ‘Looks like I have a green thumb, let me plant something else,’” said Scott. She now has a backyard garden, including cucumber, pumpkin, melon, callaloo, cantaloupe, pak choy, and tomatoes. “It makes me feel good,” she said. “I can help my family members and my neighbors. It saved me money. I’m not going to stop, I’m going to continue, ”she said.

Scott, 45, is just one of thousands of Jamaicans who have taken an interest in gardening, both as a way to pass the time and to become more self-reliant when it comes to food and nutrition.

This is a small but important milestone for a country and region in which the trees are laden with an abundance of fruit, but many people go hungry every day.

An October 2020 study of eight Caribbean countries found that 40% of those surveyed suffered from some form of hunger, with 42% saying it was moderate to severe. The survey conducted by the College of Health Sciences at the University of Technology covered 2,257 households in eight countries in the region (Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Belize, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.) Another recent study by the Caribbean Research and Policy Institute and Unicef ​​also found that in a survey of 500 Jamaican households, 44% had reported experiencing food shortages, while 78% said their savings could last four weeks or less.

Food security is a technical term referring to the availability of nutritious food, and defined by the United Nations as having “physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life.” The World Bank reports that despite the pandemic, the supply is sufficient, but the challenge lies at the national level. Food security risks include higher prices and reduced incomes, which force households to depend on smaller portions of less nutritious food.

“We suspected that people were reducing their intake, especially households where breadwinners were losing their jobs. This shocked some households a lot. People are cutting back on the number of meals they ate, ”says Dr. Vanessa White Barrow, director of the School of Related Health and Wellness at the College of Health Sciences at the University of Technology.

The effect of this, of course, has many repercussions, including malnutrition, lack of energy, obesity due to the consumption of cheaper but unhealthy foods and a variety of health problems like diabetes. and hypertension.

“What has happened is that the nutritional divide has widened as a result of COVID,” says Professor T. Alafia Samuels, of the Caribbean Health Research Institute at the University of the West Indies.

“We also know that before, due to the extent to which many households depended on processed foods, people have cut back (on healthy foods) and are opting for cheaper alternatives, which has long-term implications on health, ”she says. This particularly affects children, who need nutritious food to grow and learn properly. In addition, children are confined to their homes, learn online and miss the physical activity they would have had in school.

Food and nutrition insecurity is just one of the frightening consequences of the pandemic, which has ravaged one of the regions of the world most dependent on tourism. In Jamaica alone, at least 50,000 people were dismissed the tourism industry, a figure which is probably even higher if indirect employment is taken into account. It is estimated that 135,000 people have lost their jobs in total. The country’s real GDP for fiscal year 2020/21 is expected to contract by up to 12%, according to at the Bank of Jamaica, and unemployment for October 2020 was 10.7%. According to the World Bank, the percentage of people living below the poverty line was 19.3% in 2017, and although this figure is improving, it is unlikely to continue this trajectory.

In view of these difficulties, the government has put in place a series of financial stimulus measures to reach the most vulnerable, but these are not sustainable. In addition to financial measures, the government has also focused on improving food security, an effort that existed before the pandemic, but has since been stepped up.

On boosting food security and helping the agriculture industry, Jamaican Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green said the government is investing JMD $ 1 billion this year.

Falling market demand, largely from hotels and restaurants, has hurt the agricultural industry. So while there is sometimes an excess of supply, a lack of demand has impacted farmers and their production systems, which in turn erodes food security.

“The challenge with COVID is clearly the market downturn, which is discouraging farmers from producing,” says Green, adding that they fear their supply may not be absorbed. With this in mind, the government has created a ‘buyout’ program, who found new customers for the farmers, which helped.

“We saw an initial drop in production with COVID when it came in, but we have returned to an overall growth position, and we have now seen year-over-year growth.”

Ultimately, Green says COVID has forced people to examine their self-sufficiency. “Covid has brought back to people’s minds the need to be more independent when it comes to food.”

The need for self-sufficiency also exists on a large scale, especially on an island that imports more than US $ 1 billion in goods per year. And while part of this cannot be avoided because it is inefficient or impossible to produce everything Jamaicans need, Green says there are efforts to increase the country’s self-sufficiency, as well as increase exports, which can help balance imports. bill.

“Part of what we have done is have to take a critical approach to analyze our import bill, and what can we do and what can we develop effectively to reduce the import bill. We have a dual approach, we are not only focusing on the import invoice, but on the export income. We must seek to increase export revenues as a small island state that will not be able to produce efficiently, ”says Green.

To this end, the government is seeking to encourage the production of ginger, turmeric, cocoa, coffee, castor oil and mangoes, all of which are in demand because of their superior quality, he says. “We’re looking to encourage more of our farmers to get into some of these crops. What you will now see over the next three years is a determined push to boost exports. “

In terms of local food supply, Green says that’s enough. The problem, however, is the lack of purchasing power, especially in recent times due to the economic downturn. “Our challenge is to restart the economy so that people can regain their purchasing power.”

Green mentions a backyard gardening program in which 2,500 families across the country, with a majority focused in urban areas, received a kit containing all the tools needed to start a garden and become more self-sufficient.

This is a measure to ensure food security, says Jamaica Agricultural Society vice president Denton Alvaranga.

“A lot of people are at home with a lot of free time, the elderly, middle aged, they are at home, the children are at home and most of the time they have very little to do.

It would be very helpful right now to re-emphasize the backyard gardening program, ”he says. “It’s very, very useful and timely when you look at it, a lot of the produce can be grown locally in our backyard and a lot of people have a lot of space.”

In addition to backyard gardening, Samuels and Barrow-White add that government programs to identify and reach the most vulnerable communities and families will help increase food security. Samuels is currently working with Jamaican churches to develop a database to identify these people. “The plan is interventions, and we offer to help them roll out this type of intervention that has worked in a church so that they can have a systematic way of finding out who the vulnerable are and what they need to bring them to. on point. You need some sort of organization, you can’t go looking for people one by one, ”says Dr Samuels.

