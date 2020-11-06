Pandemic drop in remittances to South Asia

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov 6 (IPS) – Remittances are a vital part of economic activity in low and middle income countries (LMICs), including those in South Asia.

Due to the pandemic, remittances to LMICs are expected to increase from $ 548 billion in 2019 to $ 508 billion in 2020 and $ 470 billion in 2021. The implicit growth rates for 2020 and 2021 are -7, 2% and -7.5%. For South Asia, the decline will drop from $ 140 billion in 2019 to $ 135 billion in 2020 and $ 120 billion in 2021 with implicit growth rates of -3.6% and -10.9%.

https://www.knomad.org/publication/migration-and-development-brief-33

Raghbendra jha

For small countries in South Asia, remittances represent an even larger part of their economic activity. For example, remittances account for nearly 28% of Nepal’s GDP and 8% of Pakistan’s.

https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/a-remittances-crisis-facing-south-asia-11596799996817.html

Even for India, remittances have accounted for almost 3% of GDP in recent times. Remittances therefore serve the triple objective of increasing the resources available to the households to which these transfers are made, by increasing investment funds to the extent that the remittances finance the investment and support the current balances of these transfers. country. The trade balance of most of the countries of South Asia has large deficits.

In the absence of remittances and other invisible flows, deficits would continue to be very large, threatening a perpetuation of macroeconomic imbalances in these countries. The drop in remittances would therefore disadvantage these economies in all of these areas. At the same time, FDI inflows to South Asia declined significantly in the first half of 2020. The near-term economic outlook does not appear optimistic for the region.

The reasons for the drop in remittances are quite simple. On the one hand, economic growth has been negative for most economies (both developed and developing). Earlier optimism about a V-shaped economic recovery has all but dissipated. This has sharply increased unemployment (with no end in sight) in most countries which have traditionally welcomed migrants.

Second, falling oil prices have led to a sharp reduction in economic activity in the Gulf and other countries in the Middle East, where many South Asian workers traditionally work. This is accompanied by a pandemic-induced shift in demand for labor from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries to domestic workers, as employment opportunities have sharply declined. . Even in OECD countries (eg Australia), net migration has turned negative.

Third, certain fluctuations in exchange rates (for example the depreciation of the ruble against the US dollar) led to a decline in the dollar value of remittances from Russia. These factors will only improve gradually, and even when economic activity picks up, jobs will continue to be available primarily to domestic workers in most host countries.

The slowdown induced by the pandemic has led to a significant return of migrants to their own countries. This caused serious disruption in the lives of these people as well as that of the families they had retained. The World Economic Forum and other agencies have warned that this reverse migration and its fallout have the potential to increase poverty, undernutrition and deprivation in most of these countries.

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/08/4-critical-steps-for-fighting-a-historic-remittance-decline-in-south-asia/

Thus, human development indicators will be seriously affected in these countries.

The corona pandemic presents a complex challenge in which the economic and public health effects of the crisis interact with each other to worsen both economic and public health outcomes.

The public health crisis worsens economic outcomes, which in turn reduce resources to tackle the public health challenge. Addressing the challenges posed by remittances must therefore wait until the impact of economic and public health challenges is brought under control. Once this has happened, policy can intervene to improve the return flow of workers to former host countries. This can happen if the migration policy and the remittance policy are integrated to some extent.

First, all migrants must have dual registration in the country of origin and the host country. For political purposes, a permanent record of inbound and outbound fund transfers should be kept. An insurance policy to protect these workers from unscrupulous migration agents and dubious channels for the transfer of funds should be enacted. Following these costs of sending money through remittances, it should be reduced.

Although the sustainable development target (indicator 10.c.1) is that the average cost of sending $ 200 per remittance is 3.8%, the average cost in Q3 2020 was 6.8% .

The costs are low in high traffic areas like the Middle East to India, but very high in low traffic areas like Pakistan to Afghanistan. In addition, the costs of sending remittances vary widely by region and the means used to make these transfers, with bank transfers being the most expensive. Steps should be taken to harmonize these transfer methods and reduce costs, if necessary by making compensatory transfers to the bank accounts of the intended recipients.

Raghbendra jha, Professor of Economics and Executive Director, Australia South Asia Research Center, Australian National University

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram