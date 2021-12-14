Pandemic Driven By Greed Still Kills Millions

Nazihah Noor |

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, December 14 (IPS) – Lack of vaccination in most poor countries keeps the COVID-19 pandemic alive. The greed of rich countries and patent monopolies prevent developing countries from obtaining the means to protect themselves at low cost. Mutant threat

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been mutate as it replicates. Numerous replications in hundreds of millions of hosts have generated many variations. Some mutations are more resistant than others and better able to overcome human defenses.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram Early data suggests that the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant is more transmissible than others, including Delta, and possibly more resistant to existing treatments and vaccines. Health officials around the world fear that the WHO’s latest ‘worrying variant’ could trigger a new wave of preventable infections and deaths.

South Africans first scientifically identified the new variant, immediately alerting global health authorities. Instead of appreciating his swift actions, the nations of southern Africa are being punished with travel restrictions.

In fact, the Dutch health authorities acknowledge new Omicron variant was already in Western Europe before the first South African cases. Punitive responses – for example, travel bans – can deter other governments from acting and reporting quickly, which is essential for effective international cooperation.

Promises, promises

With huge inequalities in vaccinations – especially between high income countries (IHP) and low income countries (LICs) – the virus was able to continue to replicate, mutate, infect and kill, especially the less protected .

The richest countries took more than half of the 7.5 billion first doses of vaccine. Rich countries bought a lot of them – up to five times needs of their populations. Ten HICs will have over 870 million excess doses by the end of the year.

While some HIC have been humiliated vaccine dose promise LICs and Lower Middle Income Countries (MICs), delivery is well below of their modest promises. At the end of October, only about A tenth of the more than 1.3 billion doses of vaccine promised had been delivered.

Nazihah Noor Most rich countries have ignored WHO calls to suspend recalls until the rest of the world is vaccinated. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown notes that for every vaccine reaching LICs, there are six times as many boosters in rich countries.

US President Biden’s September summit set a target by the end of 2021 to immunize 40% of the world’s 92 poorest countries, but at least 82 are unlikely to achieve this goal.

As brown observed, although the United States accounts for half of the vaccines donated, it only delivered a quarter of its promise. Most of the other rich countries delivered less than a fifth. Only China and New Zealand gave more than half of what they had promised.

Victims of apartheid

Because vaccines are accumulated by high-income countries, less than 3% of low-income populations are fully vaccinated. End of november, only 5.8% in LICs had at least one dose of vaccine, compared to 54% globally.

Most LICs don’t even book through COVAX – the global vaccine distribution program – because they can’t afford to pay for them. Also, the program has never got enough vaccine doses since its creation.

COVAX was expected to deliver two billion doses by the end of 2021, but less than 576 million were actually delivered in November. Also WHO appeal to the G20 countries to prioritize COVAX has largely gone unheeded.

As the LICs are unable to vaccinate their populations, the pandemic will last for years. WHO now expects approximately 200 million more infections in the year from October 21, the total number of deaths is expected to double from the five million to date! Unsurprisingly, the worst victims of vaccine apartheid are to be found in LICs.

Profits block progression

Ministerial meetings of the World Trade Organization (WTO) – which were due to start on November 30 – were due to decide on the waiver proposal. In the absence of a probable resolution, the meeting was postponed indefinitely, apparently because of Omicron.

First proposal in October 2020, it is now supported by more than 100 of the 164 member states of the WTO. the waiver proposal developed, co-sponsored by 63 countries, would allow others to afford the means to fight the pandemic at a lower cost, without fear of intellectual property (PI) litigation.

But more than 14 months later, the proposal remains blocked. Most European countries continue to oppose the waiver request to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights protecting corporate monopolies on COVID-19 medical technologies and products during the duration of the pandemic.

As the pandemic increasingly infects and kills in poor countries, the public is being misled about the waiver proposal. He is allegedly dishonest that new vaccines cannot be developed without patent protection. Worse yet, it is wrongly said that all developing countries lack the technical expertise to manufacture vaccines.

Profits against people

PFRs received more than one percent of all Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and 0.2 percent of those from Moderna. Instead, the three prioritized their most profitable contracts with rich governments, while pretending not to pay attention to poor countries.

Pfizer plans to sell three billion doses by the end of the year, and four billion more in 2022. With COVID-19 now endemic, Alberto Bourla, CEO of Pfizer waits sell boosters for years to come, while Modern recently announced a specific Omicron booster.

Using the companies’ own earnings reports, the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA) estimates that mRNA vaccine makers – Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna – will do pre-tax profits $ 34 billion this year.

Maximizing profits by blocking waiver effectively prolongs the pandemic. Instead of vaccinating those who have not yet had their first vaccine, they earn a lot more by selling HIC boosters.

Despite securing more than $ 8 billion in public funding, the three have refused to transfer vaccine technology to developing countries. Instead, Bourla of Pfizer called the transfer of technology to developing countries “dangerous nonsense.”

Profitable disaster

The biggest obstacle to immunization around the world is profit. Clearly the Omicron danger is due to the world’s failure to immunize billions of vulnerable people in developing countries. This catastrophe was compounded by persistent European opposition to their efforts to suspend intellectual property monopolies.

The 12 billion vaccines produced in 2021 could have immunized the whole world, but that is clearly not the case. Omicron is clearly due to the ability of companies to profit from the pandemic, to refuse to share their knowledge and know-how, and to intimidate governments into unfair contracts.

Nazihah Noor | is a researcher in public health policies. She holds an MA in Public Health and a BSc in Biomedical Sciences from Imperial College London, specializing in Global Health.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram