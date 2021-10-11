World
Pamela: Tropical storm Pamela forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast – Times of India
MEXICO CITY – Tropical storm Pamela formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan midweek.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of Pamela was about 505 miles (810 kilometers) south of Mazatlan on Sunday evening and was moving west-northwest at about 12 miles per hour (19 km / h). The storm had maximum winds of about 50 miles per hour (85 km / h).
Pamela is expected to turn north and northeast, passing near the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday by hurricane force.
Pamela would then have to cross northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border like a depression by Thursday.
The hurricane center warns of the possibility of a potentially fatal storm surge, flash flooding and dangerous winds around the impact area later this week.
