Pamela Kraft, 77, dies; Lover of the arts and champion of Indigenous rights

In 2012, the NGO Committee on Spirituality, Values ​​and Global Concerns recognized his efforts and awarded him the “Spirit of the United Nations” award.

Influenced by the shamanic teachings of Carlos castaneda and others, Ms. Kraft’s activism could veer toward the mystical – which somehow seemed fitting, given her interest in all things magical and colorful growing up.

Pamela Ann Kraft was born on October 31, 1943 in Dover, NJ, to William and Ida Kraft. Her father was an Army veteran who worked at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, NJ; his mother was a housewife. As a child, Pamela loved making art and craving fancy – she used to say that she believed her mother and aunts had been witches in a previous life.

Her creative interests led her to study fine arts at Douglass College, a women’s college affiliated with Rutgers University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1965.

At Douglass, Ms. Kraft became a friend and muse of the artist Robert watts, professor there who introduced him to Fluxus, the international anti-art movement which balanced a revolutionary philosophy with a spirit of cheeky fun, and which attracted artists such as George brecht, Nam June Paik,]and Yoko Ono. Ms. Kraft has appeared in several Mr. Watts film and photography projects, including “89 Movies (Unfinished)” (1965), which was shown at the Museum of Modern Art in 1970.

Before long, Ms Kraft made it to New York City, moving into a spacious loft on West 28th Street in Manhattan’s Flower District and working as a waitress at Max’s, a star link between the rock and artistic scenes of the city.

“The first time I walked into Max’s it was like a weird dream of the most wonderful people you love in the art world, all sitting in the same restaurant,” Ms. Kraft said in the book by 1998 “High on Rebellion: Inside the Max’s Kansas City Subway,” by Yvonne Sewall-Ruskin. “It was a dream come true. You had a sense of the absurd given to you in material form.