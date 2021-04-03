Palma attack in Mozambique: how people tried to flee the assault

Anxious relatives in Pemba awaiting news of family members in Palma

Survivors of the recent attack by Islamist militants on Palma in northeastern Mozambique recounted how they came out amid bullets and mortar shells, as reported by Catherine Byaruhanga and Kyla Herrmannsen.

Eusebio Alves Pinto had just finished his shift at the Amarula Hotel when he saw people fleeing towards the compound.

“I asked them what was going on? They said the situation was not good,” he told local television station TVM.

“Then I started hearing gunshots after gunshots.” He ran inside.

It was the start of a well-coordinated assault on Palma that began on March 24.

A message asking for help was seen on the grounds of the Amarula Hotel in the city of Palma

The pretty postcard town was already home to thousands of people who had fled violence in the surrounding area – the country’s northern region of Cabo Delgado has been hit by an insurgency for four years.

It was under siege and lacked food.

The city’s infrastructure was barely developed, but just 10 km (six miles) away, construction on one of Africa’s largest investment projects was underway.

When completed, the $ 20 billion (£ 14.5 billion) liquefied natural gas plant will help process offshore reserves.

Despite the difficult peace in Palma, workers and entrepreneurs, foreigners and Mozambicans, regularly flew to develop the project.

Three-pronged attack

The Amarula – a focal point of the attack – sits on several acres and was popular with these contract workers.

But when activists, linked to the so-called Islamic State, indicted, residents of nearby Palma also sought refuge there.

More than 1,000 people arrived in the town of Pemba on this boat after fleeing Palma

Initially, people inside the compound were able to relay messages to family and friends about what was going on, but phone lines and the internet were cut.

Richard Davis, whose name we’ve changed to protect his identity, is a South African entrepreneur normally based in the region’s capital, Pemba.

He estimated that 190 people had taken refuge in Amarula, adding that “the vast majority” were residents.

Mr Davis had arrived in Palma just hours before the attack began and described how a flight arriving after his must have taken off quickly due to gunfire.

The story continues

The government said militants attacked the city from three directions, including the airfield.

On the first day, Mr. Davis remembers listening to “this battle day and night. The next day mortar shells landed on our fence, bullets hit the hotel.”

Several thousand people are now living rough in Pemba

Fighters from the private security firm Dyck Advisory Group, which had been hired by the Mozambican government to fight the insurgents, were fighting with them near the hotel.

Mr. Davis was one of the lucky ones.

On Thursday, he and 19 others were flown out of the hotel by helicopter. It would not be possible to extract everyone in the same way.

In Johannesburg, neighboring South Africa, Gracie Alexander, 21, told the BBC about the messages she was receiving from her father Nick Alexander, who ran a construction company in Palma.

Mr. Alexander was also at the Amarula Hotel.

“He uploaded a video of the gunfire going on and he told us to pray and think of him and that he hoped to be evacuated as soon as possible,” his daughter said.

‘Race for this’

Desperate after two days under fire and with barely any food or water, a plan was devised to chase the remaining 170 people from the Amarula in a convoy to a nearby beach where boats would take them to Pemba, where Mr. Davis was now helping coordinate the rescue efforts.

“They decided they had to run for it and at least try,” he said.

“There was an armored vehicle – a 10-seater in the back – and they piled up all these women and children from the village there.”

About 17 cars exited the hotel, but almost immediately the convoy was attacked – 10 vehicles did not reach the beach.

“I saw corpses when we left the hotel. Lots of people died” “, Source: Eusebio Alves Pinto, Source description: Hotel worker, Palma, Image:

Mr. Pinto, the hotel worker, was in the convoy and felt lucky that he made it out alive.

“I saw corpses when we left the hotel. Many people died,” he said.

Nelson Matola, who worked in Palma, also went into hiding at the Amarula and was ambushed.

“It was a massacre. I don’t think any of us want to go back.”

The Mozambican government said at least seven people were killed in the incident, but Mr Matola said the number was much higher.

“Not just seven! Many died, some foreign colleagues lost their lives in this outing.”

Ms Alexander’s father, Nick, later discovered he had escaped from the convoy.

“When the ambush happened, he jumped out of the convoy and ran towards the hotel, then he found a gun and crossed the street in the bushes and just hid.”

After two days, he was found by a helicopter in search of survivors – much to the relief of his family.

“He found a satellite phone which he used just to tell us he’s alive. He was just in tears – I think he thought he was never going to see us again,” Ms Alexander said. .

Those who made it to the beach then had to spend the night in hiding from the attackers.

South Africans Greg Knox and Wesley Nel were among those on the beach. They had managed to recover the body of Adrian Nel – Mr. Knox’s stepson and Mr. Nel’s brother.

Mr Nel’s mother, Meryl Knox, told the BBC they were left to their own devices in the Palma attack.

“You can imagine – no army to protect them, none of them have weapons, so it was all about running away for your life or facing these insurgents… It could have been avoided, my son could. still be alive today.

“Where was the support?

He is believed to have been killed while driving one of the vehicles in the convoy.

Mr. Davis is still furious.

“Where the hell was the support, you know? Big companies, countries? It’s just not right. It’s shameful, there have been so many more casualties than there should have been,” he said. he declared.

On Saturday morning, the first boats rescuing survivors from the beach began to sail towards Pemba, about 250 km (150 miles) to the south – they were occupied by civilians, some were freighters passing through Palma and decided to help when they hear of those in distress.

More and more people with their own stories of terror are reaching Pemba again.

Mariamo Tagir, who lost her son in Palma, arrived on Thursday aboard a ferry carrying more than 1,000 people.

“I’m so tired, it was seven days [in] the bushes, “she told Reuters news agency.” We have crossed paths with criminals several times, the situation is really bad – a lot of deaths, a lot of deaths. “

She joins thousands of other displaced people in the city, including Mr. Pinto.

“I’m empty handed,” he says. “I don’t know if my house and my other belongings were set on fire or not. I didn’t take anything.”