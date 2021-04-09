Palestinians suffer from hunger, poverty, conflict and a global pandemic

When the previous US administration withdrew its aid, the impact on the Palestinian people was enormous. As a result, funding for hospitals in East Jerusalem fell, which would then affect Palestinians during the pandemic. photo by Ahmed Abu Hameeda at Unsplash

UNITED NATIONS, April 09 (IPS) – The Trump administration’s decision to cut aid to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has caused considerable hardship for Palestinian refugees during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in Gaza where a majority of the population is refugees and poverty is endemic due to the Israeli blockade, Khaled Elgindy, Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute (MEI), told IPS.

Elgindy, also program director on Palestine and Israeli-Palestinian affairs at MEI, shared her insights with IPS following the UN event “Providing Critical Assistance to Palestine Refugees: Challenges and Opportunities in a Context complex”.

During the panel, many speakers gathered to share the current plight of Palestinian refugees due to a combination of different issues: the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty, as well as the “protracted conflict” they were in before. let the pandemic strike.

The fate of the community at the intersection of a global pandemic and massive conflict was poignantly articulated in a story shared at the panel discussion by Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of UNRWA.

Lazzarini said he saw “desperation grow” in the region’s refugee camps and was alarmed during his recent visits to camps in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

During a visit to southern Lebanon, he met a Palestinian refugee who said he constantly wondered whether he would die of COVID, starvation or trying to cross the Mediterranean on shabby terrain.

“People find it difficult in their daily lives to make ends meet. People struggle on a daily basis to ensure a meal for their families, ”said Lazzarini. “No one should feel this desperate.”

Gwyn Lewis, Director of UNRWA West Bank Operations, further highlighted the serious socio-economic challenges facing Palestinians.

“With the pandemic, we saw a pretty dramatic impact on the economy – 40% of households in the West Bank continued to see their incomes drop by more than half, unemployment rose in the camps, up to 23%. Unemployment in Gaza has reached 49%, which is very, very dramatic, ”Lewis said.

Lewis’s concerns were echoed by other experts who spoke to IPS after the event.

Yara M. Asi, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Central Florida, said that while Palestinians were already in dire straits even before the pandemic, the economic loss caused by the lockdown hit them hard.

“When the pandemic hit, the economy was essentially closed for weeks,” she told IPS. “All gatherings have been called off including weddings which is a huge industry during the summer months.”

Lewis of UNRWA also noted that the socio-economic situation is “dire” as the community lives alongside the continuing problems associated with the occupations, including “settlement activities and demolitions”.

There were also concerns that Palestinians were not getting enough vaccines and how this might continue to affect their livelihoods.

“The pandemic is not over yet and the Palestinians do not yet have a meaningful vaccination campaign, so it could be much bigger,” Asi told IPS. “Meanwhile, Israel has neglected its duties as the occupying power during the pandemic, providing only a few shipments of masks and test kits, and then a nominal number of vaccines.”

Hamada Jaber, from Palestinian Center for Policy and Investigation Research, echoes this concern.

“The biggest challenge now is the Palestinian Authority’s ability to secure the vaccine for all citizens who are willing to take it,” Jaber, a Palestinian born in Jerusalem, told IPS. “For now, it appears that the PA has failed to secure the vaccine and failed to manage the small vaccines it has in a transparent manner.”

The panel took place the same day US President Joe Biden reinstated a more than $ 200 million Palestinian aid package that former President Donald Trump revoked.

When the previous administration withdrew its aid, the impact on the Palestinian people was enormous, Asi said. As a result, funding for hospitals in East Jerusalem fell, which would then affect Palestinians during the pandemic.

“Of course, during COVID, people continue to get cancer, have high-risk pregnancies, and suffer from other health issues,” she said. “Unfortunately, these cuts have really limited the ability of these hospitals to serve these patients.”

But MEI’s Elgindy doesn’t think the funding will be enough. He said the aid is “rather modest and unlikely to have a significant impact on the Palestinian economy.”

Going forward, Asi said the first priority was to make vaccines available to Palestinians.

She identified the importance of the economic support the Palestinians will need, but said there was also a long-term lesson.

“I hope the lesson learned from this is that the occupation is not sustainable. Israel cannot choose both to exercise maximum control over Palestinian life without assuming responsibility for it and to limit the capacity of the Palestinian Authority to manage it itself, ”she said.

Lazzarini summed up the problem in a few words: “During a global pandemic, no one will be safe until the most vulnerable are safe.”