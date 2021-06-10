World
Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid – Times of India
JENIN: Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians, including two security officers, in shootout that erupted in occupied West Bank city Jenin during what appeared to be an overnight Israeli arrest raid, Palestinian officials said Thursday.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations on the territory against Hamas and other militant groups seen as a threat to both of them.
The coordination has contributed to growing anger against the Palestinian Authority among the Palestinians.
A spokesperson for the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called “a dangerous Israeli escalation”, saying the three men were killed by Israeli special forces who disguised themselves as Arabs during arrest raids.
Spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeneh called on the international community and the United States to intervene to end such attacks.
The Israeli army and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israeli media reported that special forces traveled to Jenin to arrest two security agents. Islamic Jihad militant group when they came under fire. One of the Palestinian suspects was killed, in addition to the two security agents, media reported.
No Israeli casualties were reported.
The Palestinian Authority said the two officers who were killed, Adham Aliwi, 23, and Tayseer Issa, 33, were members of its military intelligence force. Islamic Jihad identified the third man as Jamil Alamouri, one of its fighters.
Video online appears to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots are heard in the background. One of them shouts that they are exchanging fire with Israeli “infiltration” forces.
Under the interim peace accords signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in scattered enclaves that together make up about 40% of the occupied West Bank. Hamas drove its forces from Gaza in 2007 when the Islamic militant group seized power.
Israel has a comprehensive security authority in the West Bank and regularly carries out arrest raids in Palestinian towns administered by the Palestinian Authority.
Abbas annulled the first Palestinian elections in 15 years in April when it emerged that his Fatah party would suffer another embarrassing defeat to Hamas, and it was largely sidelined during the Gaza war last month.
Abbas is committed to a negotiated solution that would create a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, which Israel seized in the Middle East War of 1967. But there was no substantial peace negotiations for more than a decade.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations on the territory against Hamas and other militant groups seen as a threat to both of them.
The coordination has contributed to growing anger against the Palestinian Authority among the Palestinians.
A spokesperson for the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called “a dangerous Israeli escalation”, saying the three men were killed by Israeli special forces who disguised themselves as Arabs during arrest raids.
Spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeneh called on the international community and the United States to intervene to end such attacks.
The Israeli army and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israeli media reported that special forces traveled to Jenin to arrest two security agents. Islamic Jihad militant group when they came under fire. One of the Palestinian suspects was killed, in addition to the two security agents, media reported.
No Israeli casualties were reported.
The Palestinian Authority said the two officers who were killed, Adham Aliwi, 23, and Tayseer Issa, 33, were members of its military intelligence force. Islamic Jihad identified the third man as Jamil Alamouri, one of its fighters.
Video online appears to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots are heard in the background. One of them shouts that they are exchanging fire with Israeli “infiltration” forces.
Under the interim peace accords signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in scattered enclaves that together make up about 40% of the occupied West Bank. Hamas drove its forces from Gaza in 2007 when the Islamic militant group seized power.
Israel has a comprehensive security authority in the West Bank and regularly carries out arrest raids in Palestinian towns administered by the Palestinian Authority.
Abbas annulled the first Palestinian elections in 15 years in April when it emerged that his Fatah party would suffer another embarrassing defeat to Hamas, and it was largely sidelined during the Gaza war last month.
Abbas is committed to a negotiated solution that would create a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, which Israel seized in the Middle East War of 1967. But there was no substantial peace negotiations for more than a decade.