Palestinians say dozens of cars were destroyed by settler vandalism

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – Palestinian eyewitnesses said a group of Israeli settlers vandalized dozens of cars in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

A number of witnesses told an Associated Press photographer that Israeli settlers entered the town of al-Bireh near the West Bank town of Ramallah and damaged dozens of parked vehicles.

Cars and walls were spray painted with Stars of David and Hebrew slogans, including the phrase “price tag,” a term used by hardline settlers in retaliation for perceived efforts by Israel and the Arabs. Palestinians to stop the expansion of settlements. There were no reports of injuries.

The IDF confirmed that its forces entered al-Bireh to investigate the incident. Video footage from Palestinian television station Al-Quds TV showed clashes between Palestinians and soldiers, who used tear gas to disperse residents and journalists.

The vandalism comes amid an increase in settler violence. In October, four Palestinian olive pickers were slightly injured after being attacked by around 30 settlers who threw stones and sprayed pepper spray on workers.

In September, dozens of Israeli settlers ambushed a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, smashing cars and houses. The attack left several injured, including a Palestinian toddler who was hospitalized with head injuries.

Last month, Israeli authorities approved 3,000 new settler homes in the West Bank. Israel has also agreed to build 1,300 housing units for Palestinians residing in areas of the West Bank ruled entirely by Israel.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war, the territory now home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians and nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers. The majority of the international community sees the settlements as an obstacle to peace. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, as well as East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, as part of their future state.