Palestinians launch postal codes to assert sovereignty

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Sunday it would begin using its own postal codes, an initiative to facilitate parcel delivery in the occupied territories, as well as assert sovereignty.

International mail sent to or from the occupied West Bank must currently pass through Jordan or Israel. In either case, mail destined for the occupied West Bank must be cleared through customs by Israel, which controls the entry of goods and customs into the occupied territory.

But the Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it had asked the Universal Postal Union to notify its member states that the Palestinian postal codes are coming into effect.

According to the Palestinian Authority, the postal code project would help establish a Palestinian addressing system that would facilitate Palestinian mail and be an essential part of an infrastructure that will allow the public and private sectors to deliver services in a way that depends on the geographical location.

“From April, postal items that do not bear a Palestinian postcode will no longer be processed,” Palestinian Communications Minister Ishaq Sidr told reporters in Ramallah, the occupied seat of the Palestinian Authority in West Bank.

“This is about asserting the rights of the Palestinians,” he said, adding that postal codes would improve parcel delivery services, postal sorting, logistics services and emergency and emergency services. ambulance.

Palestinian postal codes would also help end the seizure of shipments from overseas, Sidr said.

He said six tons of packages had been held in Jordan since 2018 and accused Israel of hampering deliveries.

The use of postal codes “will prevent Israel from seizing postal items arriving in Palestine and will help make services more efficient,” Imad al-Tumayzi, head of international relations at the Palestinian post, told the news agency. the AFP press agency.

“In 2020, we recorded more than 7,000 violations of postal equipment on the Israeli side, whether it was by opening packages, seizing them or summoning their owners for investigation,” he said.

In 2008, Israel agreed to give more autonomy to the Palestinian postal services, which means that part of the international mail could be routed to Jordan and then transferred to the Palestinian territories.

However, the deal appeared to fail, creating a huge postal backlog in 2010 that resulted in postal items – letters, parcels and even a wheelchair – being blocked in Jordan for eight years, before Israel finally processed them into the occupied West Bank.

At the time, a Palestinian postal official who worked at the Jericho post office told AFP that the items appeared to have been blocked by Israel for security or administrative reasons.

Palestinians have complained that they are forced to use expensive private courier services to send or receive packages.

But it was not clear whether applying postal codes would reduce mailing costs.

The official PA news agency Wafa said about half a million buildings in the occupied West Bank had already been assigned postal codes.

He said the deployment would soon be extended to the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

In the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian postman who asked not to be named, told AFP that the new postal codes were “more symbolic than practical.”

“Postal coding can only really be implemented when the Palestinian Authority controls ports or airports,” he said.

The occupied West Bank, wedged between Israel and Jordan, has no functioning civilian airport.