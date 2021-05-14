Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery strikes northern Gaza – Times of India

Plumes of black smoke rise during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City’s seaport on May 14, 2021 (AFP)

GAZA CITY: Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of artillery fire and airstrikes, killing a family of 6 in their home. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Israel has massed troops along the border and called in 9,000 reservists as fighting escalates with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip . Palestinian militants fired some 1,800 rockets and the Israeli army launched more than 600 airstrikes, knocking down at least three high-rise buildings and bombarding some areas with tanks stationed near the border.

As Israel and Hamas drew closer to all-out war despite international ceasefire efforts, communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night. Jewish and Arab crowds clashed in the city of Lod , even after Israel sent additional security forces.

Gaza’s health ministry says the toll of the fighting has risen to 119 killed, including 31 children and 19 women, with 830 injured. Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have confirmed 20 dead in their ranks, although Israel claims the number is much higher. Seven people were killed in Israel, including a 6-year-old boy and a soldier.

Palestinians living outside Gaza City, near the northern and eastern borders with Israel, fled the intense artillery bombardment on Friday. Families arrived at UN-run schools in the city in vans, donkeys and on foot, carrying pillows and pots, blankets and bread.

“We planned to leave our homes at night, but Israeli planes bombed us, so we had to wait until morning,” said Hedaia Maarouf, who fled with her extended family of 19, including 13 children. “We were terrified for our children, who were screaming and shaking.”

In the northern Gaza Strip, Rafat Tanani, his pregnant wife and four children, aged 7 and under, were killed after an Israeli fighter plane reduced their four-story building to rubble, said inhabitants. Four strikes hit the building at 11 p.m., just before the family went to bed, Rafat’s brother Fadi said. The owner of the building and his wife were also killed.

“It was a massacre,” said Sadallah Tanani, another relative. “My feelings are indescribable.” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said tanks stationed near the border fired 50 rounds. It was part of a large operation that also involved airstrikes and aimed to destroy the tunnels under Gaza City used by militants to escape surveillance and airstrikes that the military calls “the subway.” “As always, the aim is to strike military targets and minimize collateral damage and civilian casualties,” he said. “Unlike our very elaborate efforts to clear civilian areas before hitting towers or tall buildings inside Gaza, it was not possible this time. The strikes came after Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for ceasefire talks that showed no signs of progress. Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations are leading the truce efforts.

Fighting erupted on Monday evening when Hamas fired a long-range rocket at Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against the maintenance of order at a peak holy site and the efforts of Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes.

Since then, Israel has attacked hundreds of targets in Gaza, causing terrible explosions in densely populated areas. Of the 1,800 rockets that Gaza militants fired, more than 400 either failed or failed, according to the military.

Rockets left life in parts of southern Israel and several roadblocks targeted the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the operation, saying in a video statement that Israel “would take a very high price from Hamas.” In Washington, the American president Joe biden said he spoke to Netanyahu to quell the fighting, but also backed the Israeli leader by saying “there had been no significant overreaction.” He said the goal now is “to get to a point where there is a significant reduction in attacks, especially rocket attacks.” He called the effort “a work in progress.”

Israel has come under heavy international criticism for civilian casualties in the previous three wars in Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. He claims Hamas is responsible for endangering civilians by placing military infrastructure in civilian areas and launching rockets from them.

Hamas has shown no signs of backing down. It fired its most powerful rocket, the Ayyash, on Thursday nearly 200 kilometers (120 miles) into southern Israel. The rocket landed in the desert, but briefly disrupted air traffic at Ramon Airport to the south. Hamas also launched two drones which Israel said it quickly brought down.

Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida said the group was not afraid of a ground invasion, which would be a chance “to increase our catch” of Israeli soldiers.

The current eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem. A focal point of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, on a hill worshiped by Jews and Muslims. Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which includes sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, to be the capital of their future state.

The violent clashes between Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem and other mixed cities across Israel have added a new layer of volatility to the conflict not seen for more than two decades.

The violence continued overnight until Friday. A Jewish man was seriously injured by gunshot wounds in Lod, the epicenter of the unrest, and Israeli media said a second Jewish man was shot dead. In the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Jaffa, an Israeli soldier was attacked by a group of Arabs and hospitalized in serious condition.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said around 750 suspects have been arrested since the community violence began earlier this week. He said police clashed overnight with individuals in Lod and Tel Aviv who threw stones and firebombs at them.

The fighting deepened a political crisis that pushed Israel through four inconclusive elections in just two years. After the March elections, Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition. Now his political rivals have three weeks to try and do so.

These efforts were considerably complicated by the fighting. Its opponents include a wide range of parties that have little in common. They would need the support of an Arab party, whose leader said it could not negotiate while Israel was fighting in Gaza.