Palestinians enter new lockdown while waiting for vaccines
JERUSALEM – The Palestinian Authority on Saturday announced a new set of lockdown restrictions in the West Bank as coronavirus infections increase and Palestinians await the rollout of a major vaccination program.
The move comes as Israel secured significant vaccine supplies and launched its own immunization program, ahead of the rest of the world. The imbalance added a new layer of friction to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and resulted in scrutiny of Israel’s obligations in the occupied territories.
The lockdown restrictions, which are expected to last 12 days, include closing universities, nightly restrictions on travel and non-essential commerce, and banning gatherings for weddings, parties and funerals.
Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Saturday that 910 new cases and five deaths had been recorded in the West Bank in the past 24 hours. Another Palestinian, she added, had died in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after contracting Covid-19.
Three other Palestinians from East Jerusalem, Ms. al-Kaila said, have died of the disease in recent days.
About 91 percent of Palestinians infected with the disease since last March have recovered, Ms. al-Kaila said. Overall, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there have been around 206,440 confirmed cases among Palestinians in the past year, including around 24,500 in East Jerusalem annexed by Israel.
Israel’s vaccination program extends to all residents of East Jerusalem, but many Palestinians have been reluctant to take the vaccine, in part, residents said, due to lack of confidence in the Israeli authorities and a flood of negative rumors not based on the vaccine circulating on social networks. media.
Israeli officials claim that the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, assumed responsibility for health services in its areas of control when the interim peace accords known as the Oslo were signed in the mid-1990s.
Israel has vaccinated more than half of its population of 9.2 million with a first dose and more than a third with a second dose, but has so far provided the PA with only 2,000 doses of the vaccine. and promised 3,000 more. More than 2.5 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, and two million more in Gaza.
Israeli officials have said it is in their best interests to help the Palestinians once Israeli citizens, including hundreds of thousands of West Bank settlers, have been fully immunized. They said they could start vaccinating tens of thousands of Palestinian workers who regularly come to work in Israel and that they could transfer more vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, but no details were provided.
Human rights activists have argued that Israel should immunize the Palestinian population alongside its own citizens. They cite the Fourth Geneva Convention, under which the occupying powers are required to ensure as far as possible the public health of people living under occupation. An annex to the Oslo accords also calls for cooperation to fight epidemics.
The dispute was compounded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent foray into vaccine diplomacy, with promises to send thousands of spare doses to Hungary’s allies in Guatemala. This effort has been put on hold as Israel’s attorney general examines whether the decision-making has gone through the proper channels.
So far, Palestinians have received 10,000 doses from Russia of its Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 of which have been transferred from the West Bank to Gaza. Last weekend, another shipment of 20,000 Russian doses donated by the United Arab Emirates entered Gaza across the Egyptian border.
Palestinian officials expect to receive 37,440 doses of Pfizer and hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca as part of the Covax global sharing initiative in March. Additional supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine are also expected.
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said on Saturday that global competition was mainly responsible for delays in a large vaccination rollout, but that a batch of vaccines is expected to arrive next week, according to Wafa, the news agency. Palestinian official press.
Israel still grapples with high infection rates, despite its successful vaccine rollout, and has imposed an overnight travel ban since Thursday in an effort to prevent the holidays during the Purim holiday.
