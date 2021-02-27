Palestinians enter new lockdown while waiting for vaccines

Israel has vaccinated more than half of its population of 9.2 million with a first dose and more than a third with a second dose, but has so far provided the PA with only 2,000 doses of the vaccine. and promised 3,000 more. More than 2.5 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, and two million more in Gaza.

Update Apr. February 28, 2021 at 12:03 p.m. ET

Israeli officials have said it is in their best interests to help the Palestinians once Israeli citizens, including hundreds of thousands of West Bank settlers, have been fully immunized. They said they could start vaccinating tens of thousands of Palestinian workers who regularly come to work in Israel and that they could transfer more vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, but no details were provided.

Human rights activists have argued that Israel should immunize the Palestinian population alongside its own citizens. They cite the Fourth Geneva Convention, under which the occupying powers are required to ensure as far as possible the public health of people living under occupation. An annex to the Oslo accords also calls for cooperation to fight epidemics.

The dispute was compounded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent foray into vaccine diplomacy, with promises to send thousands of spare doses to Hungary’s allies in Guatemala. This effort has been put on hold as Israel’s attorney general examines whether the decision-making has gone through the proper channels.

So far, Palestinians have received 10,000 doses from Russia of its Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 of which have been transferred from the West Bank to Gaza. Last weekend, another shipment of 20,000 Russian doses donated by the United Arab Emirates entered Gaza across the Egyptian border.

Palestinian officials expect to receive 37,440 doses of Pfizer and hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca as part of the Covax global sharing initiative in March. Additional supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine are also expected.